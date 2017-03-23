Here’s what you just can’t miss at this year’s O, Miami festival

It’s time to cheer: O, Miami is (almost) here. This annual poetry festival is not like any other – how many poetry fests involve some dude driving around town in a Ferrari shouting out odes to “The Fast and the Furious” franchise?

The fun kicks off April 1 with verse and music from Afrobeta at the North Beach Bandshell and ends with a party at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Center at the end of the month. In between, there are so many things to do you won’t be able to do them all. But here are some of our favorites.

Full schedule and tickets

1. 2 Poetry 2 Ferrari Remember when ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ was filmed partially in Miami? Poet David Landsberger does, and he’s going to tell you all about it. In verse. All hail Paul Walker! Poet David Landsberger jumps in a white Ferrari and shoots a poetry-themed remake of “2 Fast 2 Furious” all around Miami, stopping along the way to read poems dedicated to Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013. At 7 p.m. at Primary Projects, Landsberger and special guests read more odes to “The Fast & Furious” franchise. 7-10 p.m. April 7, Primary Projects, 15 NE 39th St., Miami Take me there

2. Day of Thrones Season 2 Lannisters rule, Starks drool. Just ask Tyrion. Whether you relate to the stalwart Starks or the conniving Lannisters, you can participate in this field day blending brains and brawn that lets you show off your mad tug of war, sack race and bobbing for tropical fruit skillz. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9, Coral Reef Park, 7895 SW 152nd St., Palmetto Bay; $5 Take me there

3. Putt Puttleggers: Literary Mini Golf Do you have the balls to take on this literary mini-golf challenge? Hang out with other readers and play literary-themed putt putt on a special course, get a free book from Bookleggers and a tote bag from O, Miami. Expect the dulcet tones of a bag pipe as you putt. 7-9 p.m April 15, Palmetto Bay Mini Golf, 9300 SW 152nd St., Miami; $15 Take me there

4. Bad Poetry Slam Is your poetry is bad enough to win? Almost certainly. Is your verse the worst? Find out at this reading that includes the crowning of Miami’s own Bad Poet Laureate. You have until March 31 to sign up to take your own shot at stardom. 8-10 p.m. April 22, Artistic Vibes, 12986 SW 89th Ave., Miami Take me there

5. Japanese Culture Night at the Kampong Will the lilies of The Kampong inspire you to haiku heights? Get a lesson in traditional haiku then test your skills describing the gardens of The Kampong – and read your work on stage. There’s also a flower arranging station should your poetry skills be worse than you thought. April 25, 4013 Douglas Rd. $5. Take me there