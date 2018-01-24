The best free events in Miami this weekend
Free music is everywhere this weekend, from jazz to classical.
We’ve also got the lowdown on museums that have comp admission and one that’s got a fun family day. Like art? Then get to Coral Gables for a two-day arts festival.
1. Concerto Competition and Winners Concert Frost Symphony Orchestra
Thomas Sleeper directs the Frost Symphony Orchestra at the annual concert featuring the school’s top students performing music by the concert finalists and the world premiere of the winning composition.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: UM Gusman Concert Hal, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables
Cost: Free
2. Jazz at MOCA
Get to downtown North Miami’s MOCA Plaza for a free performance by Australian saxophonist and composer Troy Roberts. Roberts regularly performs with the Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts Quartet and Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts Blue 5. And, the Museum’s open for free that night, perfect opportunity to see their current exhibition Jacob Fellander: How to Unlock a Portal and if you forget to pack a picnic, grab a bite at Café Crème right there at the Plaza.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: 770 NE 125th St, North Miami
Cost: Free
http://mocanomi.org/2017/12/jazz-at-moca-x-miami-big-sound-orchestra-2/
3. Family Day at the Bass Museum
The recently remodeled Bass Museum hosts its monthly Family Day this weekend. Admission is free all day meaning when doors open at 10 a.m. you can roam the museum, check out the new layout and visit their exhibitions. Then at 2 p.m. the family fun starts with kids’ activities and a concert by The Miami Symphony Orchestra on the grass at Collins Park in front of the Bass.
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: Free
4. Coral Gables Festival of the Arts
It’s January in Miami which means Arts Festival season’s in full swing. This weekend the site is Coral Gables where 200 artists from around the country display and sell oils, pastels, sculptures, watercolors and works in mixed media. If you’re bringing the kids, take them to the Kidz Fest to see the Coral Gables Fire Truck, face painting, a 7D Interactive Ride and arts activities. Live musical and dance performances and plenty of food for sale round out the two-day event.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28
Where: Alhambra Plaza from Ponce de Leon to LeJeune Road
Cost: Free
5. Free Museums
If you’re still looking to see more art this weekend, head to South Beach because The Wolfsonian-FIU and the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU are both free. Friday night take a tour of both the permanent and temporary exhibitions at the classic Wolfsonian-FIU, dig through the archives in Into the Stacks and sketch in the galleries. Admission is free all day Saturday for the Jewish Museum where you can see their Timeline Wall and Mosaic core exhibitions and Subject to Interpretation: The 3D Works of MONAD Studio Artists Eric Goldemberg and Veronica Zalcberg.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
Cost: Free
When: Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Jewish Museum of Florida- FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach