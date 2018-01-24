If you’re still looking to see more art this weekend, head to South Beach because The Wolfsonian-FIU and the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU are both free. Friday night take a tour of both the permanent and temporary exhibitions at the classic Wolfsonian-FIU, dig through the archives in Into the Stacks and sketch in the galleries. Admission is free all day Saturday for the Jewish Museum where you can see their Timeline Wall and Mosaic core exhibitions and Subject to Interpretation: The 3D Works of MONAD Studio Artists Eric Goldemberg and Veronica Zalcberg.