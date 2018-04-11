The best 4/20 events in South Florida… because I got high
Here’s a 4/20 intro I was too high to write. Just kidding. I am an employed woman on the clock (I’m serious)! Still, I’m sure all the recreational users out there aren’t interested in reading a long, overdrawn paragraph. Here are the best 4/20 events, parties and festivals in South Florida.
III Joints at The Anderson
Earl Sweatshirt will headline this annual music festival brought to you by the creators of III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival.
Where: The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St, Miami
Time: 4 p.m. – late
Cost: $35
Age: 18+
Website: http://iiipoints.com/index.html
Make-a-Mojito Cocktail Class + 4/20 Fiesta at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice
Learn how to make your very own mojito. Enter your creation into a contest for a chance to win free entry into the ice bar. After the class is a 4/20 party with vendors, treats, pipes and bowls.
Where: Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar, 1672 Collins Avenue Miami Beach
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $50 class includes two cocktails and ice bar admission
Website: https://bit.ly/2IG9wmE
4/20 Jam at Cash Only
For fans of house music, 420 Jam offers music by DJ duo Cocdrills, plus TechNeeks and G. Funk after a successful run during Miami Music Week.
Where: Cash Only, 15 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
Time: 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.
Cost: $14
Website: https://bit.ly/2qoiu0f
The Link-Up at Macaya Gallery
Enjoy half-off drinks during happy hour with drink specials every hour and a short panel discussion about community and self love. This event will have vendors and music by DJ Bre and DJ Vybz.
Where: Macaya Gallery 145 NW 36th St, Miami
Time: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Cost: Free with RSVP before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m.
Website: https://bit.ly/2qn3HTv
Blaze It! at Karu
This 4/20 event will feature two stages of musical lineups from the following genres: dubstep, hardstyle, trance, trap and hip hop. In addition to the two stages, Karu has an outdoor patio where partygoers will find a taco truck.
Where: Karu, 1000 W State Road 84 Fort Lauderdale
Time: 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.
Cost: $15-$25
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2039716306288524/
Laser Fridays
One of the trippiest events to ever take place in a museum, Laser Fridays offers vibrant showcases timed to the hits of artists such as Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Bob Marley and Queen. There’s a new show dedicated separately to timeless entertainers every hour.
Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami,
Time: Shows from 7 p.m. – midnight
Cost: $10
Website: www.frostscience.org/event/laser-fridays-april-20/
READ: One laser show wasn’t enough. Now the Frost Science planetarium is twice as cool.
Half Baked: 20th Anniversary on 4/20 at O Cinema Wynwood
It’s a pothead classic. Watch “Half Baked,” starring Dave Chappelle, at O Cinema. They couldn’t have timed this better.
Where: O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St, Miami
Time: 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
Cost: $12
Website: https://bit.ly/2qres8c
4/20 Show and Bottle Release
If you like locally crafted brews and plan to have the munchies Friday, this may just be the event for you. Invasive Species Brewing is releasing three terpene-infused bottles for its 4/20 celebration, which will include a food truck and DJ.
Where: Invasive Species Brewing, 726 NE 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale
Time: 4:20 p.m.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2006019143050177/
Laugh Attack – Up in JOKES ft. Ricky Cruz
Everything is funny when you’re high. For a real reason to laugh, Laugh Attack offers a roster of local and touring comedians. The event welcomes you to bring your own beer, win prizes in giveaways and there will be food trucks to address any late-night munchies.
Where: Artistic Vibes/Rising Stars Studio, 12986 Southwest 89th Ave., Miami
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2006019143050177/
Cirque Du Soleil Sep7timo Dia
Sure, you could stare at a bag of Cheetos all day, but this is probably better. Cirque Du Soleil will arrive at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. You might just lose your mind.
Where: Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables
Time: Shows at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $55
Website: https://cirk.me/2GSpgXp
Las Olas 4/20 Music & Arts Festival
How fast can you roll a blunt? Put your skills to the test at this annual festival for a chance at winning $100. There also will be a lineup of 10 bands on two stages and food trucks… but blunt-rolling contest.
Where: Two& 1517 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
Time: 8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Age: 21+
Cost: $10
Website: https://bit.ly/2GV1hXi
Miami 4/20 Music Fest at Churchill’s Pub
One of Miami’s most iconic dive bars, notorious for its landing badass performers, wants you to celebrate 4/20 with fitting musical acts.
Where: Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Time: 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Website: https://bit.ly/2GRJUqF