The best 4/20 events in South Florida… because I got high

An assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Here’s a 4/20 intro I was too high to write. Just kidding. I am an employed woman on the clock (I’m serious)! Still, I’m sure all the recreational users out there aren’t interested in reading a long, overdrawn paragraph. Here are the best 4/20 events, parties and festivals in South Florida.

III Joints at The Anderson

Earl Sweatshirt will headline this annual music festival brought to you by the creators of III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival.

Where: The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St, Miami

Time: 4 p.m. – late

Cost: $35

Age: 18+

Website: http://iiipoints.com/index.html

Make-a-Mojito Cocktail Class + 4/20 Fiesta at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice

Learn how to make your very own mojito. Enter your creation into a contest for a chance to win free entry into the ice bar. After the class is a 4/20 party with vendors, treats, pipes and bowls.

Where: Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar, 1672 Collins Avenue Miami Beach

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $50 class includes two cocktails and ice bar admission

Website: https://bit.ly/2IG9wmE

4/20 Jam at Cash Only

Marijuana plants are displayed at the Berkeley Patients Group dispensary Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Berkeley, California, which has declared itself a sanctuary city for marijuana users. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

For fans of house music, 420 Jam offers music by DJ duo Cocdrills, plus TechNeeks and G. Funk after a successful run during Miami Music Week.

Where: Cash Only, 15 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Time: 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Cost: $14

Website: https://bit.ly/2qoiu0f

The Link-Up at Macaya Gallery

Enjoy half-off drinks during happy hour with drink specials every hour and a short panel discussion about community and self love. This event will have vendors and music by DJ Bre and DJ Vybz.

Where: Macaya Gallery 145 NW 36th St, Miami

Time: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Cost: Free with RSVP before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m.

Website: https://bit.ly/2qn3HTv

Blaze It! at Karu

This 4/20 event will feature two stages of musical lineups from the following genres: dubstep, hardstyle, trance, trap and hip hop. In addition to the two stages, Karu has an outdoor patio where partygoers will find a taco truck.

Where: Karu, 1000 W State Road 84 Fort Lauderdale

Time: 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Cost: $15-$25

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2039716306288524/

Laser Fridays

One of the trippiest events to ever take place in a museum, Laser Fridays offers vibrant showcases timed to the hits of artists such as Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Bob Marley and Queen. There’s a new show dedicated separately to timeless entertainers every hour.

Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami,

Time: Shows from 7 p.m. – midnight

Cost: $10

Website: www.frostscience.org/event/laser-fridays-april-20/

Half Baked: 20th Anniversary on 4/20 at O Cinema Wynwood

It’s a pothead classic. Watch “Half Baked,” starring Dave Chappelle, at O Cinema. They couldn’t have timed this better.

Where: O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St, Miami

Time: 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Cost: $12

Website: https://bit.ly/2qres8c

4/20 Show and Bottle Release

If you like locally crafted brews and plan to have the munchies Friday, this may just be the event for you. Invasive Species Brewing is releasing three terpene-infused bottles for its 4/20 celebration, which will include a food truck and DJ.

Where: Invasive Species Brewing, 726 NE 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Time: 4:20 p.m.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2006019143050177/

Laugh Attack – Up in JOKES ft. Ricky Cruz

Everything is funny when you’re high. For a real reason to laugh, Laugh Attack offers a roster of local and touring comedians. The event welcomes you to bring your own beer, win prizes in giveaways and there will be food trucks to address any late-night munchies.

Where: Artistic Vibes/Rising Stars Studio, 12986 Southwest 89th Ave., Miami

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2006019143050177/

Cirque Du Soleil Sep7timo Dia

“Sep7imo Día” has 36 acrobats, actors and dancers. And is trippy AF (Rodrigo Alonso/Cirque du Soleil )

Sure, you could stare at a bag of Cheetos all day, but this is probably better. Cirque Du Soleil will arrive at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. You might just lose your mind.

Where: Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables

Time: Shows at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $55

Website: https://cirk.me/2GSpgXp

Las Olas 4/20 Music & Arts Festival

How fast can you roll a blunt? Put your skills to the test at this annual festival for a chance at winning $100. There also will be a lineup of 10 bands on two stages and food trucks… but blunt-rolling contest.

Where: Two& 1517 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Time: 8 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Age: 21+

Cost: $10

Website: https://bit.ly/2GV1hXi

Miami 4/20 Music Fest at Churchill’s Pub

A marijuana leaf in the vegetative room at a cannabis cultivator in Fairbanks, Alaska. (Eric Engman/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP, File)

One of Miami’s most iconic dive bars, notorious for its landing badass performers, wants you to celebrate 4/20 with fitting musical acts.

Where: Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Time: 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Website: https://bit.ly/2GRJUqF