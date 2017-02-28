The 1920s are making a comeback in Miami — on a millionaire’s lawn

You could party on the lawn of a millionaire without having the police called on you with the return of the Vizcaya Seersucker on Friday, March 3.

The Vizcaya Museum & Gardens is hosting the formerly sold-out game night for its second year in the villa’s gardens and offering guests a trip back in time. The era? The Roaring ’20s. Beaded flapper dresses, cloche hats and knickers are the encouraged attire of the evening.

Jazz musicians will set the ambiance of the event with live music and food and drinks will be available. Some of the featured games will include lawn bowling, yard dice, and croquet.

The Coconut Grove estate Villa Vizcaya belonged to Miami bachelor James Deering whose inspiration for his Florida palace was homes he saw in Italy. Deering died in 1925, only three years after his estate was completed, but since then Villa Vizcaya has welcomed more than 200,000 people as a historic county property.

If you go

When: Friday, March 3

Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: 3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129

Tickets: $20 at Eventbrite