Tacos and late-night DJ parties highlight these South Beach food festival events
During South Beach Wine & Food Festival, good times and great bites don’t end when the sun goes down. Keep the party going late into the night at these can’t-miss food festival events.
Tacos After Dark
Nothing curbs late-night munchies quite like tacos. Pair those with endless tequila and you’ve got one heck of a party
On Feb. 22, seven-time James Beard Award-winning chef Rick Bayless will host Tacos After Dark at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Presented by Tequila Cazadores and sponsored by The National Pork Board, the event will bring together a slew of ‘taco tastemakers’ to deliver their own creative takes on the taco poolside at the Loews.
The event will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guest must be 21 or older.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at http://sobewff.org/tacos/
Walshy Fire's Rum & Bass Beach Party
Don’t forget your flip-flops or your tolerance for alcohol as you head to the Delano to catch Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire and Miami favorite DJ Irie set the beat for an evening of Rum & Bass on Feb. 24.
Fuel up with late-night bites crafted by some of the city’s leading chefs, while sipping endless rum cocktails by Bacardi as you dance the night away shoreside beneath the stars.
The event will run from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Guests must be 21 or older.
Tickets are $100 and available at: http://sobewff.org/bacardi/