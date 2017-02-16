Sunny Isles Beach marks two decades of incorporation this year, and it’s come a long, long way from its modest history as little more than a sandbar on the northern tip of our most famous barrier island. Now the 1.5-mile strip of land just north of Haulover Park, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal, is experiencing a revival. Luxury high-rises stretch along Collins Avenue and restaurants offer a variety of food for its increasingly diverse population.

Here are five facts you may not know about SIB, the Miami-Dade city that bills itself as Florida’s Riviera.

1. It's also known as Little Moscow Kalinksa Russian-European Deli in Sunny Isles on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 has dining tables both inside and outside, a deli meats section and imported russian food products. About 10 percent of its 22,000 residents are of Russian origin, according to the U.S. Census, earning it the nickname of Little Moscow. Some of the county’s better-known and longer-lasting Russian eateries have settled there to service this community. These include Kalinka Euro Deli, a small grocery store and Russian-specialty deli with a casual eat-in area at 18090 Collins Ave, and Matryoshka, which bills itself as the Russian food headquarters two blocks north, at 18220 Collins Ave. Take me there

2. It's home to an Uzbeki jewel photo via

Yevgeniya D./Yelp Chayhana Oasis, at 250 Sunny Isles Blvd., may be the only restaurant in the county specializing in Uzbeki cuisine. This is the place to try a poppy-seed bread called non and an appetizer called cheburek, an empanada-style pastry dough with ground lamb meat, onions and cumin. Take me there

3. Development hasn't dampened beach access St. Tropez at 330 Sunny Isles Blvd. , Sunny Isles Beach, on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Though high-rises have taken over Collins Avenue, there are 18 beach access points and almost a dozen parks, many of them with incredible water views. Take me there

4. It has ties to the prez Donald J. Trump, Republican U.S Presidential Candidate, greets supporters after his speech during a campaign rally at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Wednesday November 02, 2016. Two New Yorkers have played an important role in the city’s history. In 1918, Harvey Baker Graves of Rochester, New York, became so enamored with the beauty of the place during a boating trip that he purchased 1,900 acres. About eight decades later another New Yorker, developer Donald Trump, lent his name to a handful of towering buildings along the strip. Take me there

5. It has a notable architectural history Miami Beach historian Seth Bramson about the early development of the area during a free lecture at the Art Deco Welcome Center, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in Miami Beach. Dozens of people turned out for the event, which was presented by the Miami Beach Preservation League. In one year alone, 1950, at least 12 motels opened along Collins, historian Seth Bramson said, ushering in the Motel Row era as well as welcoming one of the more interesting architecture styles in U.S. history. One of the first two-story motels in the country, if not the first, was designed by the late Miami Beach architect, Norman Giller. The Ocean Palm was built in 1948. Take me there