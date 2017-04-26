This summer, superheroes, aliens and The Rock take over movie screens

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has an emotional core underneath all the action and laughs. MUST CREDIT: Disney-Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (May 5) — Chris Pratt’s Star Lord and his band of misfits, including a too-cute Baby Groot, return for some more intergalactic adventures — and heartfelt family drama — set to another toe-tapping mixtape.

“Risk” (May 5) — Laura Poitras takes on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a documentary that includes recent developments from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The Dinner” (May 5) — Laura Linney, Richard Gere, Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall gather for a tense meal to discuss what their sons have done in this thriller.

“Chuck” (May 5) — Liev Schreiber plays the real man who inspired “Rocky” in this boxing drama.

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (May 12) — The classic Excalibur tale gets a kinetic reimagining from director Guy Ritchie, with Charlie Hunnam as Arthur.

“Snatched” (May 12) — A freewheeling daughter, Amy Schumer, and her uptight mother, Goldie Hawn, get kidnapped on vacation in this raucous comedy.

“The Wall” (May 12) — With an Iraqi sniper in shooting distance, two American soldiers try to survive. John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson star in the Doug Liman pic.

“Paris Can Wait” (May 12) — A picturesque French travelogue starring Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin as a married couple on the rocks, from Eleanor Coppola.

Katherine Waterston in a scene from “Alien: Covenant,” in theaters on May 19. Mark Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox via AP

“Alien: Covenant” (May 19) — Director Ridley Scott takes audiences on a new terrifying trip to space with Katherine Waterston and Michael Fassbender.

“Everything, Everything” (May 19) — A teen romance based on Nicola Yoon’s novel about a sick girl (Amandla Stenberg) unable to leave her home and her interested neighbor, Nick Robinson.

“Wakefield” (May 19) — An ordinary suburban man, Bryan Cranston, disappears suddenly, but continues observing the life and family he left. Based on an E.L. Doctorow short story.

Dwayne Johnson, left, and Zac Efron in a scene from, “Baywatch,” in theaters May 25. Frank Masi/Paramount Pictures via AP

“Baywatch” (May 25) — Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario bare most in this raunchy big screen update of the cheesy ’90s television show.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (May 26) —Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow, with newcomer Brenton Thwaites, for a fresh adventure in the long-running franchise.

“War Machine” (May 26) — Brad Pitt stars in this satire about a fictional four star general charged with ending the war in Afghanistan.