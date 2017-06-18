Stressed out? Duh. Relax, Miami Spa Month is almost here.

Is dealing with your stress stressing you out? That was a rhetorical question, obviously. Fret not as July 1 to August 31st is Miami Spa Month. What’s that mean for you? The 305’s top spas are serving up Zen-sational treatments at seriously slashed prices — $109 and up, to be exact. Below, we choose the must-visit spots during the two-month long program. Worth noting? Appointments are required at most properties so book those treatments ASAP.

Lapis at Fontainebleau Miami Beach: Once you’re done swooning over the scores of steamy showers and hedonistic pools here, Miami Spa Month specials at Lapis Spa include an assortment of specially priced packages starting as low as $109. With the Everyday Relaxation special, guests can indulge in a selection of 50-minute treatments such as a Swedish massage or facial. For those looking to share a day of rejuvenation, couples can enjoy a Dreamy Day for Two, which includes two 50-minute treatments per couple in a luxurious oceanview spa suite. For an even greater value, guests can relish a selection of 80 or 100-minute treatments at Lapis Spa every Monday through Thursday with the Workday Bonus package. Call (877) 512-8002 to book. Lapis at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Ciel Spa at SLS Brickell: Set amongst a dreamy all-white backdrop inside Brickell’s buzz-y SLS, Ciel Spa is serving up two Miami Spa Month specials. First up? The Soft Like Swedish massage ($109 for 60 minutes) will relax your body and de-stress your mind Next up? The Renewed Recovery Facial ($139 for 60 minutes) featuring a unique blend of bio-active raw ingredients blended into formulations which support and encourage the skins natural regeneration process. You glow, girls and guys! Call (305) 239-1340 to reserve. Ciel Spa at SLS Brickell, 1300 South Miami Ave., Brickell

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: Order up the Couture Massage ($109) for a customized rubdown at this seaside retreat. From deep-tissue to gentle pressure, you’ll feel relaxed, refreshed and revived after your date here. Call (866) 276-2226 to book. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Standard Spa: Locally loved for its steamy hamam and pool replete with underwater music, The Standard Spa Miami beach is serving up a Cold Collagen Facial ($170 for 60 minutes). The skin-purifying treatment builds collagen and a scalp massage is the added bonus. Call (305) 673-1717 to book. The Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach

Agua Spa, Delano South Beach: Once you pass through the Delano’s heavenly drape-y white curtains, escape at agua Spa. Worth noting? This spa will be offering a specialty discounted menu available every day of the week! Relish services such as the Sparkling Cocktail Facial ($109 for 50 minutes), a Miami Scrub & Rub ($139 for 50 minutes), Age Defying Vino Therapy ($139 for 50 minutes), The Oxygen Facial ($199 for 80 minutes), which is favored by J. Lo and more! Call (305) 674-6100 to book. Agua Spa, Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

For more details on Miami Spa Month, browse on over to here.