Summer’s (almost) here. And there are still places to find classical music

Program featuring music by Wieniawski, Enescu and Mozart along with a multi-media performance of The Jewish Bride conceptualized by Pianist and Miami Chamber Music Society Artistic Director Marina Radiushina. Performing will be musicians from the Cleveland and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestras along with Miami City Ballet dancers in a dance choreographed by Adriana Pierce. June 25 at 4 p.m., Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.