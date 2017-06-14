Summer’s (almost) here. And there are still places to find classical music
While some would think Miami becomes a cultural ghost town in summer, the classical music scene rolls on. New World Center, Coral Gables Congregational Church and the Arsht Center are just a few of the venues hosting concerts.
1. Pulse Memorial Concert
With the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Concert tragedy in Orlando, the Miami Gay Men’s Chorus, Trinity Cathedral Choir and a group of guest soloists, unite to present an interfaith service. June 15 at 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
2. Songs Through the Centuries
Soprano Ester Brewda and guitarist Rene Gonzalez present a program of music that spans four centuries. They will perform music by Handel, John Dowland, Villa-Lobos and de Falla. June 17 at 7 p.m., Arts at St. John’s
3. Community Arts Program Summer Concert Series
Next in the series titled “Starry, Starry Nights” Israeli cellist Amit Pelled performs with pianist Noreen Polera in a program of Cello Sonatas by Brahms. Pelled will perform on the cello gifted to him by renowned cellist Pablo Casals, a 1733 Goffriler cello. 8 p.m., June 22, Coral Gables Congregational Church.
4. Mozart in Havana
The Havana Lyceum Orchestra along with pianist Simone Dinnerstein, perform music from the album “Mozart in Havana” along with music by Mozart, Copland, Mejia and Farinas. June 23 at 8 p.m., New World Center.
5. Mainly Mozart Festival Finale
Program featuring music by Wieniawski, Enescu and Mozart along with a multi-media performance of The Jewish Bride conceptualized by Pianist and Miami Chamber Music Society Artistic Director Marina Radiushina. Performing will be musicians from the Cleveland and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestras along with Miami City Ballet dancers in a dance choreographed by Adriana Pierce. June 25 at 4 p.m., Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
6. American Music Without Borders
This is the opening recital of The Marina Piccinini International Master Class. Flutists Piccinini, Brook Ferguson and Kristin Baacchiocchi-Stewart perform along with pianists Araceli Chacon and Colette Valentine perform music by Tilson-Thomas, Kernis, Zyman, Thomas and Foss. June 27 at 7 p.m. , New World Center.