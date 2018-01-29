With Valentine’s Day mere days away, it’s time to throw those granny panties to the wayside and slip something sexier on for that special someone in your life. Or self. No judgment here. Just in time for V-Day, we’ve rounded up the Magic City’s best lingerie stores.

Calvin Klein

A wise woman — okay, okay, Brooke Shields — once said, “Nothing comes between me and my Calvins.” The controversial statement rings true 30 years later. Calvin Klein has been experiencing a major comeback in the women’s and men’s intimates department thanks to a spate of celebs such as Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and more wearing the iconic brand.

Calvin Klein Dadeland Mall, 7535 N. Kendall Drive, Miami.

The Sexy Box

Since 2004, The Sexy Box has been spreading good vibes (sorry, we had to) throughout South Florida compliments of its two locations in North Miami and Hialeah. Sure, you’ll unearth the world’s teeniest crotch-less panties, fishnet bodysuits (see above) and sexy nurse costumes here — but you’ll also spot a buzz-worthy assortment of personal massagers, lubes, strap-ons, pumps (#girth) and sex toys to spice up the bedroom. Talk about hitting the right spot!

The Sexy Box, 11055 Biscayne Blvd., Miami and 1532 W. 49 Street, Hialeah.

Eberjey

More sweet than sexy, Eberjey (which boasts Miami roots, no less!) is brimming with extremely comfortable, flirty bras, panties and pajamas — that are both easy on the eyes and yummy to touch. Turn up the heat this Valentine’s Day with their racy lacy bodysuit.

Eberjey South Beach, 1905 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

Eberjey Village of Merrick Park, 360 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables.

Agent Provocateur

Slip into some Agent Provocateur in the boudoir and watch them smolder. The must haves from this hyper-sexual lingerie and uber expensive boutique? The crystal-encrusted whip and red heart-shaped pasties. Even Mr. Christian Grey would be rendered speechless.

Agent Provocateur Bal Harbour, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

Agent Provocateur Village of Merrick Park, 360 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables.

Aerie

If you’re looking for affordable, comfy and not-too-sexy lingerie, look no further than Aerie. We think these chains offer up some of the best mall-brand underwear (take that, Victoria’s Secret). With lingerie in sizes AA to DDD and XXS to XXL, the feel-good brand is committed to making all girls feel good about their bodies… amen to that!

Aerie, 900 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.

L.A. Boudoir

Touted around town as the best vintage lingerie boutique, the L.A. Budoir is teeming with rare finds as above with Shireen Sandoval. Scoop up the store’s bestseller which includes an 1800’s style corsets. Oh, and there’s plenty of goodies for the gents, too. Ooh la la!

L.A. Boudoir, 6900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

La Perla

For fashionistas and the likes of IT model Kendall Kardashian, La Perla is where it’s at. Known for their high-fashion lingerie, this Italian-born brand will have you kissed from head to toe. Slip on the label’s silky garter stockings to see what we mean.

La Perla Village of Merrick Park, 342 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables

La Perla Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour.