Stay on the mainland: Your guide to the art tents and pop ups in Miami
Who says all the art is on the beach?
Well, it’s not. On the mainland, nothing screams the beginning of season like the white art tens going up in Midtown. If Wynwood is calling your name, HIVE is literally abuzz with street art and pop up installations. In downtown, the unique Jimmy’s Thrift has opened shop, and Brickell City Centre is getting in on the action with the girl power collection, Fair. (including Yoko Ono’s traveling “Wish Tree”).
P.S., if you do want to hit the beach, that’s totally cool, check out our list here.
Mex/ART
A celebration of Mexican contemporary and pop art by artists Jorge Marin, Jesus Lima, Neon Caron, Alvaro Cuevas, Gabriela Montano, and Romero Britto of Brazil and Carlos Luna of Cuba.
What: Mex/ART
When: Dec. 1 to 10
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Be/Art Contemporary Gallery, 119 NW 29th St., Miami
Tickets: $22
Website: be-artgallery.com
RISE
CasaCor Miami and Swire Properties teamed up to adorned three penthouses in the brand-new RISE condominium tower with the works of more than 20 international interior designers, artists and architects.
What: RISE
When: Dec. 1 to 18
Where: RISE, 88 SW Seventh St. in Miami
Tickets: Free
Vibram Sole Factor Tour
A mobile cobbler will upgrade the soles of your shoes, celebrating 80 years of creating its iconic Italian footwear.
What: Vibram Sole Factor Tour
When: Dec. 5 and 6
Time: 1 to 9 pm.
Where: Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami
White Cube Pop-Up Exhibition
Hailing from Ghana, artist Ibrahim Mahama creates a large-scale installation made of “shoemaker boxes.”
What: White Cube Pop-Up Exhibition
When: Dec. 5 to 10
Where: 3802 NE First Ave. #109, Miami
PRIZM
A global art fair honing in on the African Diaspora and the themes of colonialism, adaptation, and identity.
What: PRIZM
When: Dec. 5 to 17
Where: Mana Downtown, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami
Tickets: Free
Website: www.prizmartfair.com/prizm2017
Jimmy’s Thrift
Artist Azikiwe Mohammed creates a fictional thrift store in the fictional town of New Davonhaime — a combination of the five most populated black comunities in the country (new Orleans, Detroit, Jackson, Birmingham and Savannah).
What: Jimmy’s Thrift
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Time: Noon to 7 p.m.
Where: Flagler Station, 53 SE First Street and 38 East Flagler Street
Synergy
Artists come together for three major Miami Art Week exhibits “Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom,” “Now or Neverland Art Fair: Ode to Hip Hop,” and Art Beat Miami Art Fair, as well as a Caribbean Market Day and fashion show on Dec. 9.
What: Synergy
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami
Website: www.littlehaiticulturalcenter.com
Spectrum Miami
The big tent is back with art labs, talks, sessions with artists, and of art of all media from contemporary artists from around the world.
What: Spectrum Miami
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: Spectrum Miami Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami
Tickets: $25 and up
Website: spectrum-miami.com
Red Dot Miami
In the heart of the A&E District, more than 50 galleries display work from 300 high-end, contemporary artists.
What: Red Dot Miami
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: Red Dot Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami
Tickets: $25 and up
Website: www.reddotmiami.com
ArtSpot Miami
The high-end art fair returns for a fifth year inside the Spectrum tent.
What: ArtSpot Miami
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: ArtSpot Miami Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami
Tickets: $25 and up
Website: www.artspotmiami.com
Art Miami
In its 28th year, Miami’s original and longest-running contemporary and modern art fair has moved to downtown’s One Herald Plaza, where art lovers can take in work from more than 140 exhibitors. Check out Deborah Azzopardi’s “Love is the Answer,” a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse.
What: Art Miami
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: One Herald Plaza, Miami
Tickets: $50 and up
Website: www.artmiamifair.com
CONTEXT Art Miami
Art Miami’s sister fair launched in 2012 and creates an open dialogue between artists, galleries, and collectors while examining emerging talent.
What: CONTEXT Art Miami
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: One Herald Plaza, Miami
Tickets: $50 and up
Website: www.artmiamifair.com
Focus on Puerto Rico
A new residency, Puerto Rican artists are given a space to work on their craft and showcase their work.
What: Focus on Puerto Rico
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: 777 Mall, 141 E. Flagler St., Miami
Tickets: Free
HIVE
Wynwood will be abuzz with cocktails and culinary, with a circular mixology bar, spirits, a grand tasting hall with dishes from around the world, and live music from Miami DJs. On Dec. 10, enjoy the “Behind the Bar” mixology competition.
What: HIVE
When: Dec. 7 to 10
Where: Hive Wynwood, 2308 NW Fifth Ave., Miami
Tickets: Free
Website: www.hivewynwood.com
Fair.
Brickell City Centre’s open spaces are transformed into a platform for radical female voices to start a conversation about gender equality, labor, market and capital, and to inspire women who walk through. The exhibit includes Yoko Ono’s “Wish Tree,” where guests can leave a written wish to hang from the tree.
What: Fair.
When: Dec. 7 to 10
Where: Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
Tickets: Free
Website: www.brickellcitycentre.com
Free Women
This feminist, autobiographically inspired art show featured life-sized portraits and installations by Diana Gomez.
What: Free Women
When: Dec. 8 to Jan. 6, 2018
Where: Vagabond Hotel, 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Website: www.dianagomezshop.com
Art Basel Breakfast in the Park
Enjoy an outdoor breakfast with art collectors, patrons, gallery owners, and artists from around the world, as well as an informal lecture and guided tours of the museum. Los Angeles-based artist Daniel Joseph Martinez will be speaking.
What: Art Basel Breakfast in the Park
When: Dec. 10
Time: 9:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami
Tickets: Free
Website: www.frost.fiu.edu