Who says all the art is on the beach?

Well, it’s not. On the mainland, nothing screams the beginning of season like the white art tens going up in Midtown. If Wynwood is calling your name, HIVE is literally abuzz with street art and pop up installations. In downtown, the unique Jimmy’s Thrift has opened shop, and Brickell City Centre is getting in on the action with the girl power collection, Fair. (including Yoko Ono’s traveling “Wish Tree”).

P.S., if you do want to hit the beach, that’s totally cool, check out our list here.

Mex/ART A celebration of Mexican contemporary and pop art by artists Jorge Marin, Jesus Lima, Neon Caron, Alvaro Cuevas, Gabriela Montano, and Romero Britto of Brazil and Carlos Luna of Cuba. Show details

Show map What: Mex/ART When: Dec. 1 to 10 Time: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Be/Art Contemporary Gallery, 119 NW 29th St., Miami Tickets: $22 Website: be-artgallery.com 119 NW 29th St., Miami Take me there

RISE CasaCor Miami and Swire Properties teamed up to adorned three penthouses in the brand-new RISE condominium tower with the works of more than 20 international interior designers, artists and architects. Show details

Show map What: RISE When: Dec. 1 to 18 Where: RISE, 88 SW Seventh St. in Miami Tickets: Free Website: www.brickellcitycentre.com/residences/rise 88 SW 7th St., Miami Take me there

Vibram Sole Factor Tour A mobile cobbler will upgrade the soles of your shoes, celebrating 80 years of creating its iconic Italian footwear. Show details

Show map What: Vibram Sole Factor Tour When: Dec. 5 and 6 Time: 1 to 9 pm. Where: Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami 3801 NE 1st Ave., Miami Take me there

White Cube Pop-Up Exhibition Hailing from Ghana, artist Ibrahim Mahama creates a large-scale installation made of “shoemaker boxes.” Show details

Show map What: White Cube Pop-Up Exhibition When: Dec. 5 to 10 Where: 3802 NE First Ave. #109, Miami 3802 NE First Ave. #109, Miami Take me there

PRIZM A global art fair honing in on the African Diaspora and the themes of colonialism, adaptation, and identity. Show details

Show map What: PRIZM When: Dec. 5 to 17 Where: Mana Downtown, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami Tickets: Free Website: www.prizmartfair.com/prizm2017 145 E. Flagler St., Miami Take me there

Jimmy’s Thrift Artist Azikiwe Mohammed creates a fictional thrift store in the fictional town of New Davonhaime — a combination of the five most populated black comunities in the country (new Orleans, Detroit, Jackson, Birmingham and Savannah). Show details

Show map What: Jimmy’s Thrift When: Dec. 6 to 10 Time: Noon to 7 p.m. Where: Flagler Station, 53 SE First Street and 38 East Flagler Street Website: http://manacontemporary.com/miamiartweek2017 53 SE First Street and 38 East Flagler Street Take me there

Spectrum Miami The big tent is back with art labs, talks, sessions with artists, and of art of all media from contemporary artists from around the world. Show details

Show map What: Spectrum Miami When: Dec. 6 to 10 Where: Spectrum Miami Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami Tickets: $25 and up Website: spectrum-miami.com 1700 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Take me there

Red Dot Miami In the heart of the A&E District, more than 50 galleries display work from 300 high-end, contemporary artists. Show details

Show map What: Red Dot Miami When: Dec. 6 to 10 Where: Red Dot Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami Tickets: $25 and up Website: www.reddotmiami.com 1700 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Take me there

ArtSpot Miami The high-end art fair returns for a fifth year inside the Spectrum tent. Show details

Show map What: ArtSpot Miami When: Dec. 6 to 10 Where: ArtSpot Miami Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami Tickets: $25 and up Website: www.artspotmiami.com 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami Take me there

Art Miami In its 28th year, Miami’s original and longest-running contemporary and modern art fair has moved to downtown’s One Herald Plaza, where art lovers can take in work from more than 140 exhibitors. Check out Deborah Azzopardi’s “Love is the Answer,” a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse. Show details

Show map What: Art Miami When: Dec. 6 to 10 Where: One Herald Plaza, Miami Tickets: $50 and up Website: www.artmiamifair.com 1 Herald Plaza, Miami Take me there

CONTEXT Art Miami Art Miami’s sister fair launched in 2012 and creates an open dialogue between artists, galleries, and collectors while examining emerging talent. Show details

Show map What: CONTEXT Art Miami When: Dec. 6 to 10 Where: One Herald Plaza, Miami Tickets: $50 and up Website: www.artmiamifair.com One Herald Plaza, Miami Take me there

Focus on Puerto Rico A new residency, Puerto Rican artists are given a space to work on their craft and showcase their work. Show details

Show map What: Focus on Puerto Rico When: Dec. 6 to 10 Where: 777 Mall, 141 E. Flagler St., Miami Tickets: Free Website: manacontemporary.com/focuspuertorico/ 141 E. Flagler St., Miami Take me there

HIVE Wynwood will be abuzz with cocktails and culinary, with a circular mixology bar, spirits, a grand tasting hall with dishes from around the world, and live music from Miami DJs. On Dec. 10, enjoy the “Behind the Bar” mixology competition. Show details

Show map What: HIVE When: Dec. 7 to 10 Where: Hive Wynwood, 2308 NW Fifth Ave., Miami Tickets: Free Website: www.hivewynwood.com 2308 NW Fifth Ave., Miami Take me there

Fair. Brickell City Centre’s open spaces are transformed into a platform for radical female voices to start a conversation about gender equality, labor, market and capital, and to inspire women who walk through. The exhibit includes Yoko Ono’s “Wish Tree,” where guests can leave a written wish to hang from the tree. Show details

Show map What: Fair. When: Dec. 7 to 10 Where: Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami Tickets: Free Website: www.brickellcitycentre.com 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami Take me there

Free Women This feminist, autobiographically inspired art show featured life-sized portraits and installations by Diana Gomez. Show details

Show map What: Free Women When: Dec. 8 to Jan. 6, 2018 Where: Vagabond Hotel, 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Website: www.dianagomezshop.com 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Take me there