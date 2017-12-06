Posted on

Stay on the mainland: Your guide to the art tents and pop ups in Miami

Christiana LillyFor Miami.com

Who says all the art is on the beach?

Well, it’s not. On the mainland, nothing screams the beginning of season like the white art tens going up in Midtown. If Wynwood is calling your name,  HIVE is literally abuzz with street art and pop up installations. In downtown, the unique Jimmy’s Thrift has opened shop, and Brickell City Centre is getting in on the action with the girl power collection, Fair. (including Yoko Ono’s traveling “Wish Tree”).

BROWSE: Miami Guide – Art Basel

P.S., if you do want to hit the beach, that’s totally cool, check out our list here.

Mex/ART

A celebration of Mexican contemporary and pop art by artists Jorge Marin, Jesus Lima, Neon Caron, Alvaro Cuevas, Gabriela Montano, and Romero Britto of Brazil and Carlos Luna of Cuba.

What: Mex/ART

When: Dec. 1 to 10

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Be/Art Contemporary Gallery, 119 NW 29th St., Miami

Tickets: $22

Website: be-artgallery.com

119 NW 29th St., Miami
Take me there

RISE

CasaCor Miami and Swire Properties teamed up to adorned three penthouses in the brand-new RISE condominium tower with the works of more than 20 international interior designers, artists and architects.

What: RISE

When: Dec. 1 to 18

Where: RISE, 88 SW Seventh St. in Miami

Tickets: Free

Website: www.brickellcitycentre.com/residences/rise

88 SW 7th St., Miami
Take me there

Vibram Sole Factor Tour

A mobile cobbler will upgrade the soles of your shoes, celebrating 80 years of creating its iconic Italian footwear.

What: Vibram Sole Factor Tour

When: Dec. 5 and 6

Time: 1 to 9 pm.

Where: Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami

3801 NE 1st Ave., Miami
Take me there

White Cube Pop-Up Exhibition

Hailing from Ghana, artist Ibrahim Mahama creates a large-scale installation made of “shoemaker boxes.”

What: White Cube Pop-Up Exhibition

When: Dec. 5 to 10

Where: 3802 NE First Ave. #109, Miami

3802 NE First Ave. #109, Miami
Take me there

PRIZM

A global art fair honing in on the African Diaspora and the themes of colonialism, adaptation, and identity.

What: PRIZM

When: Dec. 5 to 17

Where: Mana Downtown, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami

Tickets: Free

Website: www.prizmartfair.com/prizm2017

145 E. Flagler St., Miami
Take me there

Jimmy’s Thrift

Artist Azikiwe Mohammed creates a fictional thrift store in the fictional town of New Davonhaime — a combination of the five most populated black comunities in the country (new Orleans, Detroit, Jackson, Birmingham and Savannah).

What: Jimmy’s Thrift

When: Dec. 6 to 10

Time: Noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Flagler Station, 53 SE First Street and 38 East Flagler Street

Website: http://manacontemporary.com/miamiartweek2017

53 SE First Street and 38 East Flagler Street
Take me there

Synergy

Artists come together for three major Miami Art Week exhibits “Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom,” “Now or Neverland Art Fair: Ode to Hip Hop,” and Art Beat Miami Art Fair, as well as a Caribbean Market Day and fashion show on Dec. 9.

What: Synergy

When: Dec. 6 to 10

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami

Website: www.littlehaiticulturalcenter.com

 

212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami
Take me there

Spectrum Miami

The big tent is back with art labs, talks, sessions with artists, and of art of all media from contemporary artists from around the world.

What: Spectrum Miami

When: Dec. 6 to 10

Where: Spectrum Miami Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami

Tickets: $25 and up

Website: spectrum-miami.com

1700 NE 2nd Ave., Miami
Take me there

Red Dot Miami

In the heart of the A&E District, more than 50 galleries display work from 300 high-end, contemporary artists.

What: Red Dot Miami

When: Dec. 6 to 10

Where: Red Dot Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami

Tickets: $25 and up

Website: www.reddotmiami.com

1700 NE 2nd Ave., Miami
Take me there

ArtSpot Miami

The high-end art fair returns for a fifth year inside the Spectrum tent.

What: ArtSpot Miami

When: Dec. 6 to 10

Where: ArtSpot Miami Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami

Tickets: $25 and up

Website: www.artspotmiami.com

1700 NE Second Ave., Miami
Take me there

Art Miami

In its 28th year, Miami’s original and longest-running contemporary and modern art fair has moved to downtown’s One Herald Plaza, where art lovers can take in work from more than 140 exhibitors. Check out Deborah Azzopardi’s “Love is the Answer,” a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse.

What: Art Miami

When: Dec. 6 to 10

Where: One Herald Plaza, Miami

Tickets: $50 and up

Website: www.artmiamifair.com

1 Herald Plaza, Miami
Take me there

CONTEXT Art Miami

Art Miami’s sister fair launched in 2012 and creates an open dialogue between artists, galleries, and collectors while examining emerging talent.

What: CONTEXT Art Miami

When: Dec. 6 to 10

Where: One Herald Plaza, Miami

Tickets: $50 and up

Website: www.artmiamifair.com

One Herald Plaza, Miami
Take me there

Focus on Puerto Rico

A new residency, Puerto Rican artists are given a space to work on their craft and showcase their work.

What: Focus on Puerto Rico

When: Dec. 6 to 10

Where: 777 Mall, 141 E. Flagler St., Miami

Tickets: Free

Website: manacontemporary.com/focuspuertorico/

141 E. Flagler St., Miami
Take me there

HIVE

Wynwood will be abuzz with cocktails and culinary, with a circular mixology bar, spirits, a grand tasting hall with dishes from around the world, and live music from Miami DJs. On Dec. 10, enjoy the “Behind the Bar” mixology competition.

What: HIVE

When: Dec. 7 to 10

Where: Hive Wynwood, 2308 NW Fifth Ave., Miami

Tickets: Free

Website: www.hivewynwood.com

2308 NW Fifth Ave., Miami
Take me there

Fair.

Brickell City Centre’s open spaces are transformed into a platform for radical female voices to start a conversation about gender equality, labor, market and capital, and to inspire women who walk through. The exhibit includes Yoko Ono’s “Wish Tree,” where guests can leave a written wish to hang from the tree.

What: Fair.

When: Dec. 7 to 10

Where: Brickell City Centre,  701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Tickets: Free

Website: www.brickellcitycentre.com

 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
Take me there

Free Women

This feminist, autobiographically inspired art show featured life-sized portraits and installations by Diana Gomez.

What: Free Women

When: Dec. 8 to Jan. 6, 2018

Where: Vagabond Hotel, 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Website: www.dianagomezshop.com

7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Take me there

Art Basel Breakfast in the Park

Enjoy an outdoor breakfast with art collectors, patrons, gallery owners, and artists from around the world, as well as an informal lecture and guided tours of the museum. Los Angeles-based artist Daniel Joseph Martinez will be speaking.

What: Art Basel Breakfast in the Park

When: Dec. 10

Time: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami

Tickets: Free

Website: www.frost.fiu.edu

10975 SW 17th St., Miami
Take me there
Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists Why is Miami called the Magic City? Here’s the real story
Tourists Want Art Basel tickets or Art Miami tickets? Here’s the best way to buy them
Avoid the Art Basel crowds. Here are the coolest events this December.
Miami Guide
Our favorite restaurants in downtown Miami are really going to make you hungry
How to visit Art Basel without the crowds? It can be done.
The best Art Basel parties that you can actually get into