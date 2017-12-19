Symphony of Lights at Gulfstream Park runs through Dec. 31. Watch in awe as the lights synchronize with popular holiday songs. (Facebook)

The show only lasts 10 minutes but you’ll be mesmerized by the rapidly moving Christmas lights on this enormous tree and how they synchronize with all the holiday tunes. The towering tree glows with hundreds of lights that dance to a variety of popular Christmas songs, including the big sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.