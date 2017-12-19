Spent all your money on Christmas? You can still go to these cheap events this weekend.
Need a few holiday events before Christmas? Good. You can also get into the Caribbean spirit with reggae sounds and a marketplace or tour a museum in the historic Art Deco district or catch a cult classic film from the 1980s.
Read More: ‘Tis the season: Your ultimate guide to family-friendly holiday events and activities
1. Symphony of Lights at Gulfstream Park
The show only lasts 10 minutes but you’ll be mesmerized by the rapidly moving Christmas lights on this enormous tree and how they synchronize with all the holiday tunes. The towering tree glows with hundreds of lights that dance to a variety of popular Christmas songs, including the big sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
When: Through Dec. 31, 6-11 p.m. playing every hour on the hour
Where: 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
Cost: Free
http://www.gulfstreampark.com/events-and-entertainment/symphony-of-lights
2. Guided tour of Wolfsonian-FIU
The art and objects collection that Mitchell “Micky” Wolfson has amassed over the years is so large that it almost fills the historic building that houses his collection on Washington Avenue and 10 Street in Miami Beach. It could most likely fill the entire building but there needs to be room for traveling exhibitions, too. Every Friday they offer a guided tour making it the perfect opportunity to stop by.
When: Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.
Where: 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: Free
3. Caribbean Market Day
Perhaps you’ve driven down Northeast Second Avenue and wondered what that colorful building is on 59 Street. That’s the Little Haiti Cultural Complex which is always abuzz with activity from exhibitions and dance performances, youth programming to community classes including yoga and screen printing. And each Saturday, you can roam through and enjoy Caribbean Market Days to peruse and shop from local vendors.
When: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 5925 NE 2 Ave., Miami, FL
Cost: Free
http://littlehaiticulturalcenter.com/?event=caribbean-market-day
4. Weekend at The Wynwood Yard
There’s always someone performing on the Yard’s stage and the shows are always free. Just this weekend local darling Yoli Mayor is doing a holiday concert on Saturday and DJ Kulcha Shok spins on Sunday. Yes, it’s Christmas Eve Sunday but he starts at 2 p.m., you can leave someone else in charge of the Caja China for a while.
When: Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 24 2-8 p.m.
Where: 56 NW 29 St., Miami
Cost: Free
5. Cheap holiday movie
It’s the final weekend to take advantage of the $5 holiday movie special at Regal Cinemas. The final screening is this weekend and it’s of the creepy ’80s cult classic “Gremlins” about a teenager who receives the strange mogwai creature as a pet and with its evil tendencies things turn grim when it starts reproducing and wreaking havoc.
When: Dec. 23 at noon
Where: Regal Kendall Village Stadium, 8595 SW 124 Ave., Miami
Regal Southland Mall Stadium 16, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami
Regal South Beach Stadium 18, 1120 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
UA Falls 12, 9000 SW 136 St., Miami
Cost: $5
https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/holiday-classics-series