Spent all your money on Christmas? You can still go to these cheap events this weekend.

Symphony of Lights at Gulfstream Park runs through Dec. 31. Watch in awe as the lights synchronize with popular holiday songs. (Facebook)
Josie GulliksenFor Miami.com

Need a few holiday events before Christmas? Good. You can also get into the Caribbean spirit with reggae sounds and a marketplace or tour a museum in the historic Art Deco district or catch a cult classic film from the 1980s.

1. Symphony of Lights at Gulfstream Park

The show only lasts 10 minutes but you’ll be mesmerized by the rapidly moving Christmas lights on this enormous tree and how they synchronize with all the holiday tunes. The towering tree glows with hundreds of lights that dance to a variety of popular Christmas songs, including the big sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

When: Through Dec. 31, 6-11 p.m. playing every hour on the hour

Where: 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

Cost: Free

http://www.gulfstreampark.com/events-and-entertainment/symphony-of-lights

901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
2. Guided tour of Wolfsonian-FIU

Tour this Art Deco historic building The Wolfsonian-FIU and its massive permanent collection plus, the traveling exhibitions. (Facebook)

The art and objects collection that Mitchell “Micky” Wolfson has amassed over the years is so large that it almost fills the historic building that houses his collection on Washington Avenue and 10 Street in Miami Beach. It could most likely fill the entire building but there needs to be room for traveling exhibitions, too. Every Friday they offer a guided tour making it the perfect opportunity to stop by.

When: Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.

Where: 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Cost: Free

https://wolfsonian.org/

1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
3. Caribbean Market Day

Plenty of vendors, artists and performers will be at his Saturday’s Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. (Facebook)

Perhaps you’ve driven down Northeast Second Avenue and wondered what that colorful building is on 59 Street. That’s the Little Haiti Cultural Complex which is always abuzz with activity from exhibitions and dance performances, youth programming to community classes including yoga and screen printing. And each Saturday, you can roam through and enjoy Caribbean Market Days to peruse and shop from local vendors.

When: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 5925 NE 2 Ave., Miami, FL

Cost: Free

http://littlehaiticulturalcenter.com/?event=caribbean-market-day

5925 NE 2 Ave., Miami, FL 33137
4. Weekend at The Wynwood Yard

Yoli Mayor

There’s always someone performing on the Yard’s stage and the shows are always free. Just this weekend local darling Yoli Mayor is doing a holiday concert on Saturday and DJ Kulcha Shok spins on Sunday. Yes, it’s Christmas Eve Sunday but he starts at 2 p.m., you can leave someone else in charge of the Caja China for a while.

When: Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 24 2-8 p.m.

Where:  56 NW 29 St., Miami

Cost: Free

http://www.thewynwoodyard.com/new-events/

56 NW 29 St., Miami, FL 33127
5. Cheap holiday movie

It’s the final weekend to take advantage of the $5 holiday movie special at Regal Cinemas. The final screening is this weekend and it’s of the creepy ’80s cult classic “Gremlins” about a teenager who receives the strange mogwai creature as a pet and with its evil tendencies things turn grim when it starts reproducing and wreaking havoc.

When: Dec. 23 at noon

Where: Regal Kendall Village Stadium, 8595 SW 124 Ave., Miami

Regal Southland Mall Stadium 16, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami

Regal South Beach Stadium 18, 1120 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

UA Falls 12, 9000 SW 136 St., Miami

Cost: $5

https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/holiday-classics-series

 

 

