South Florida’s best Roadside Attractions

Once upon a time, a man named Benjamin Green created the popular tanning lotion named Coppertone. Green sold his company in 1950 and in ’57, investors hired an agency named Schering-Plough to come up with an ad campaign. Thus, the young and adorable Coppertone girl was created, and a 35-foot sign of her likeness was added to 5th street and Biscayne Boulevard. The building on which it hung was destroyed after Hurricane Andrew, so the little miss was placed off US-1 in the heart of MiMo, where she continues to hang to this very day.