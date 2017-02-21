Two week’s worth of classical music around South Florida

The next two weeks are jam-packed with classical music concerts at most major venues around South Florida. The programs include music by the greats such as Beethoven, Liszt, Bach, Rachmaninoff and Vivaldi, just to name a few.

Thursday, Feb. 23

The Hands of Liberace starring Philip Fortenberry

Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

The premier pianist performs some of Liberace’s most famous pieces and tells stories of his residency at the Liberace Museum of Las Vegas. He talks about his work as the hands of star Michael Douglas who played Liberace in the HBO film “Behind the Candelabra.”

Details: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188 St., Aventura. 305-466-8002.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra — Order by Disorder

Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Conductor Maria Sebrina Alfonso leads a program of music by composers Rimsky-Korsakov, Rachmaninov and Nielsen, with guest pianist Svetlana Smolina.

Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722.

Friday, Feb. 24

Tropical Baroque Music Festival XVIII

Feb. 23-March 5

The Miami Bach Society hosts the festival featuring concerts by Apollo’s Fire performing Bach Concertos Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.; Profeti della Quinta of music by Jewish musician Salamone Rossi Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.; Ars Longa and the Gulumba Gulumbe program of Caribbean-influenced music March 1 at 8 p.m.; Acronym: Valley of Tears is a concert of Johanna Rosenmuller sonatas and cantatas performed by baritone Jesse Blumberg March 3 at 8 p.m. and Venice Baroque Orchestra performing works by Vivaldi March 5 at 8 p.m.

Details: Locations and ticket prices vary. Call 305-669-1376 for more information.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Lang Lang in Recital

Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

The pianist performs a program of music by Debussy, Liszt, Albeniz, Granados and De Falla.

Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Dan Sato Pianist

Trinity Concert Series

Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.

Concert of music by Beethoven, Debussy, MacDowell, Bridge, Medtner, Taku and Ravel/Maltempo.

Details: Trinity Lutheran Church, 11 SW 11 St., Ft. Lauderdale, 954-987-5481.

New World Symphony

Concert for Kids: Heroes!

Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m.

Concert of music honoring action and super heroes with music from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” by John Williams, “Spiderman” by Danny Elfman and “The Incredibles” by Michael Giacchino, among others. Performance conducted by Dean Whiteside.

Details: New World Center, 500 17 St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3330.

Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches

Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.

Themed “Love Knows No Season” the 80-voice choir performs touching and emotional music by various composers under the direction of Ken Taylor.

Details: DeSantis Family Chapel on the Palm Beach Atlantic University Campus, 300 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-845-9696.

Fandango!

Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.

Chicago-based musical quartet featuring a violinist, guitarist, cellist and flute player performing a concert of Latin, Sephardic, Balkan and classical music.

Details: Broad Performing Arts Center at Barry University. 11300 NE 2 Ave., Miami Shores, tickets $10 and $20. 305-458-0111.

Orchestre National de Lyon

February 26 at 8 p.m.

Concert conducted by Leonard Slatkin with guest violinist Gil Shaham of music by Guillaume, Barber and Berlioz.

Details: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469.

Next Week

Violnist In Mo Yang

March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The violnist performs a concert of music by Bach, Ysaÿe, Schumann and Beethoven with guest pianist Renana Gutman.

Details: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469.

New World Symphony — Chamber Music: Intimate Voices

March 5 at 2 p.m.

Symphony Fellows perform music by Bloch, Martinu and Sibelius.

Orchestra Miami — Little Red Riding Hood

March 3 at 8 p.m.

The orchestra performs the opera by Seymour Barab starring soprano Sydnee Waggoner as Red, baritone Daniel Snodgrass as The Wolf and Natalie Rose Havens as Mother/Grandma. Orchestra Miami Artistic Director Elaine Rinaldi accompanies them at the piano.

Details: Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57 Ave., Miami, 305-274-2103

Solo Spotlight: A Road Less Traveled: New and Stolen Music for Tuba

March 6 at 7 p.m.

Trio of Jarrett McCourt on tuba, John Wilson on piano and Zach Mansi on clarinet perform a program of music by Mellits, Hindemith, Mahler, Telemann and Daugherty.

Details: New World Center, 500 17 St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3330.