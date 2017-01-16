Posted on

Sounds of Little Haiti is back with Haitian supergroup KLASS

KLASS
Jacqueline Charles | Jcharles@miamiherald.com

If you love Haitian music, this weekend is a musical bonanza: Magnum Band is having their 40th anniversary at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday night. T-Vice hosts its Miami album release at Randy’s Lounge in North Miami.

Another score is the free cultural event Sounds of Little Haiti, which takes place the third Friday of every month, that kicks off its 2017 series with one of hottest bands on the Haitian music scene, KLASS.

via Facebook.com

Fresh off its winter tour in Haiti with hits Map Marye,” (I’m Getting Married) and “Lajan Sere” (Hidden Cash),  the band recently picked up top band and performance honors from several groups tracking konpa music, including Haiti’s premier entertainment publication, Ticket Magazine. 

Some nine bands headlined last year’s Sounds of Little Haiti series including widely popular Tabou Combo and Harmonik.

Sandy Dorsainvil, who formerly headed the Little Haiti Cultural Center and now co-produces the event with the center through her Maximillian Consultants firm, said the family-friendly cultural activity is a way of preserving the cultural footprint of Little Haiti, which the real estate website Zillow said will be South Florida’s hottest residential neighborhood in 2017.

And while the center would love to showcase other bands based locally and in Haiti, Dorsainvil said sponsorship remains a challenge.

“There are so many wonderful things happening in Little Haiti today that it would be awesome to find a corporation or company that is willing to support the cultural activities  in the space,” she said.  

The free event will also feature Haitian food, art and Rara Lakay, the infectious carnival troupe that closes out every performance with a parade through the streets of Little Haiti.

If You Go:

What: Sounds of Little Haiti featuring KLASS

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th St., Miami

Cost: free

Twitter @jacquiecharles 

