What to expect from Snarky Puppy and the GroundUp Music Festival

League started the group in 2004 as a freshman jazz bass student in the music school at the University of North Texas in Denton, in part because he couldn’t get into any of the school ensembles (he did play in the pep band at basketball games), but also because he wanted to play rock and funk as well as jazz. After college, Snarky Puppy kept going, playing hundreds of shows “at any bar that would have us” and living the fabled, but not so comfortable, touring-in-a-van-life.

“It’s very easy when no one cares about you and you’re broke,” says League. “Yeah, it was tough.”

But their years as itinerant outsiders allowed them to develop their own music, songs that accommodated funk and rock and soul and playfulness, with jazz style improvisation built in.

“We never really play a song the same way twice,” says League. Playing together “became second nature. It doesn’t feel like a performance. It feels like talking or breathing.”