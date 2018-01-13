Posted on

Sleep with the sharks at this limited-edition Frost Science event

Frost Science
A shark swims by as Lilian Castillo gets a picture during the long-awaited opening of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

“Night at the Museum” isn’t just a movie anymore. At the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, you can dream under the state-of-the-art aquarium and visit select exhibits after hours.

Overnight Adventures at the Frost Science museum are only available on Feb. 9, April 12 and June 8. Tickets for the special event are $80 and include a private planetarium show, dinner and breakfast. Guests should reserve spots and are encouraged to bring their own bedding accommodations. All ages are welcome.

