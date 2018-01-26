Skip dinner and a movie. Your date wants to do something fun for Valentine’s Day.

If you’ve been searching for ways to make your Valentine’s Day in South Florida more exciting, search no further. Why does everyone think Valentine’s Day has to be a fancy, over-priced dinner and a movie? It’s time to flip the script, especially if you’re accustomed to dinner dates.

OK, fine. If you want to be a bit traditional, click here.

Maybe a flirty doubles tennis competition is more your style? Or cuddling in a frozen ice bar on the Beach sounds appealing. Here are our favorite anti-dinner ideas for Valentine’s Day.

Wynwood Bar Crawl: Singles Edition

You don’t need a significant other to go out on Valentine’s Day. Head over to Wynwood for a legitimate bar crawl. Get a free drink at at least four bars, including SHOTS Miami and Garden, plus exclusive drink specials at some of Miami’s best breweries. RVSP in advance for special Wynwood Bar Crawl gear.

When: Feb. 10

Where: Check-in location at SHOTS Miami 311 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Cost: General admission $20, $15 for groups of four or more

General Admission Tickets are $20 each

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2Gh29ln

Free Outdoor Valentine’s Day Jazz Concert at Gulfstream Park

Join official Miami Heat saxophonist Jon Saxx for a special lovers’ edition of the Gulfstream’s weekly Soulful Jazz Sundays.

When: Feb. 11

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Champions Plaza, Gulfstream Park 901 S. Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Valentine’s Day at Strike 10

Gulfstream Park invites couples for a game of bowling at Strike 10. Guest can also play billiards, board games or sip a drink at a 50-foot bar. Strike 10 also has a full menu.

When: Feb. 14

Where: Strike 10 Bowling & Sports Lounge, Gulfstream Park 801 Silks Run #1505, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Valentine’s Day Duets at PlugIN Karaoke

How important is music to your Valentine? Give them the chance to sing their heart out to more than 35,000 at PlugIN Karaoke. PlugIN Karaoke has 18 private rooms with food and spirits available.

When: Feb. 14

Where: PlugIN Karaoke, Gulfstream Park 801 Silks Run #1505, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Make a Valentine’s Day Masterpiece at Color Me Mine

Why be lame when you can be colorful? Create a ceramic masterpiece with your love. This event is BYOB.

When: Feb. 14

Where: Color Me Mine, Gulfstream Park 801 Silks Run #1505, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Valentine’s Day at Miami Sequarium

Swim with dolphins, play with penguins or frolic with seals at Miami Seaquarium. The park is offering up to 35 percent off special Valentine’s Day packages for couples. The “Love in the Water” promotion also comes with a free 2018 pass to revisit the park.

When: Feb. 14

Where: Miami Seaquarium 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149

Reservations: Book by calling 305-365-2501. Don’t forget to mention the “Love in the Water” offer

More: http://bit.ly/2BvR2S3

Fountainbleau Miami Beach presents Flo Rida Pre-Valentine’s Day Concert

Let pop sensation Flo Rida guide you through an evening of song at LIV nightclub. Enjoy a dinner before the show.

When: Feb. 10

Where: Fountainbleau Miami Beach 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Parking: $15 valet parking

Cost: $70-$99+

Tickets: For tickets, visit fontainebleau.com/bleaulive or call 305-674-4641

Valentine’s Day at the Ice Bar

Cuddle up with your date while sharing a toast at one of the coolest bars on the beach. Ice Bar is offering date night packages — faux fur coats and gloves included.

When: Feb. 14

Where: Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar 1672 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

Cost: Packages start at $105 per couple

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2FlJ2oZ

Reservations: RSVP required. After purchase call 305-534-2423 or email hello@sobefireice.com to reserve a time

Moonlight & Music Valentine’s Day Concert at Deering Estate

An evening picnic sounds nice, especially to the tune of an outdoor concert. Join Yoli Mayor and Alejandro Elizondo at the Deering Estate on Valentine’s Day. Guest are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Coolers are not allowed.

When: Feb. 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Deering Estate 16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33157

Cost: $30 non-refundable

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2rERBsZ or 305-235-1668 ext. 233

Valentine’s Day Mixer at the Tennis Center at Grove Isle

I don’t much about tennis but I know announces say “love” a lot. Play doubles with your favorite tennis partner for a chance to win a free dinner for two at Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables.

When: Feb. 16

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Tennis Center at Grove Isle 4 Grove Isle Dr, Miami, Florida 33133

Cost: $30 Non-Member Couple

More: http://bit.ly/2DJsivu, Contact Dominic Mahboubi at 305-860-4360 or email d.mahboubi@cliffdrysdale.com

Sweet Liberty Hosts Valentine’s Day Drag Queen Champagne & Milk Wrestling

This should be interesting. Flip Valentine’s Day on its head at Sweet Liberty, which is transforming into a wresting arena for the night. A large inflatable pool will be filled with milk, champagne and wrestling drag queens. You can even join in on the fun if you wish.

When: Feb. 14

Time: 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co. 237-B 20th Street, Miami Beach, Florida 33139

Valentine’s Day Concert at Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is a true Miami gem. Show our Valentine some romance with a concert by Miami native Carmen Lundy.

When: Feb. 14

Time: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 for children, $30 with valid student ID, $80 general admission

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden 10901 Old Cutler Road Coral Gables, Florida 33156

The Anderson Hosts Tainted Love 80’s Heartbreak Party

Drink The Anderson’s specialty cocktail, Shot Through The Hart, all night for just $7 with music from the 80s.

When: Feb. 14

Time: 9 p.m.

Where: The Anderson 709 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138

Basement at EDITION Hotel Complimentary Couples Skate

Basement is hosting a complimentary couples skate on its very fun, 2,000 square-foot ice skating rink. Valentine’s Day just so happens to be the same day as its weekly Coco Jelly event, so ladies get free slushies and free skating from 10 p.m. to midnight.

When: 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Basement 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Sweetheart Specials at Xtreme Action Park

Get the adrenaline going in Broward at Xtreme Action Park, which is offering special sweetheart packages for $50. Take your honey onto the roller rink, through a ropes course or into the 7D immersive theater.

When: Feb. 14

Time: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cost: $50

Where: Xtreme Action Park 5300 Powerline Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Tickets: Purchase online by Feb. 13 for $5 off at http://bit.ly/2EdQUJF or purchase in store