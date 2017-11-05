Posted on

Shopping in The City Beautiful: The best malls and boutiques in Coral Gables

By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Those who prefer high-end shopping should consider the the various malls and boutiques in Coral Gables. Known for its lush tree canopies and pricey homes, “The City Beautiful” caters to a population with expensive tastes.

Shops at Merrick Park

Shops at Merrick Park is an outdoor shopping mall with anchor stores Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, plus 100 other boutiques and restaurants.

305-529-1215

358 San Lorenzo Ave.
Miracle Mile & Downtown Coral Gables Shopping District

Photo by Pedro Portal

Boutiques still reign in downtown Coral Gables, which is a major destination for brides-to-be and fashionistas who want unique looks. Miracle Mile from LeJeune to 37th Avenue

305-569-0311

Miracle Mile and LeJeune Avenue, Coral Gables
Books & Books

Books & Books is a lit lover’s dream, plus hosts author events every night of the week.

305-442-4408

265 Aragon Ave.
Bolado Clothiers

Bolado Clothiers has kept Miami men looking sharp for decades.

305-448-2507

314 Miracle Mile
Curves N’ Waves

Curves N’ Waves is where Miami stocks up on fashion forward beachwear.

305-442-1430

275 Miracle Mile
Peace Love World

Peace Love World started in Miami with soft, cotton tops scribed with positive messages. (There’s also one in South Miami, 5820 Sunset Drive.)

305-444-5120

225 Miracle Mile
Melissa Shoes

Melissa Shoes sells summer sandals, something that Miami can use year round.

786-803-8581

216 Miracle Mile
Habit

Habit has flirty tops and flowy dresses.

786-294-0825

256 Andalusia Ave.
The Golden Triangle

Preeya Disyanan, owner of Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle has unique items, from Indian incense to Indonesian costume jewelry.

305-447-1900

2308 Galiano St.
FOR MORE

Now that you’ve found the best places to shop in Coral Gables, discover more about “The City Beautiful.”

