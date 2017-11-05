Shopping in The City Beautiful: The best malls and boutiques in Coral Gables

Those who prefer high-end shopping should consider the the various malls and boutiques in Coral Gables. Known for its lush tree canopies and pricey homes, “The City Beautiful” caters to a population with expensive tastes.

Shops at Merrick Park Shops at Merrick Park is an outdoor shopping mall with anchor stores Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, plus 100 other boutiques and restaurants.

Miracle Mile & Downtown Coral Gables Shopping District Photo by Pedro Portal Boutiques still reign in downtown Coral Gables, which is a major destination for brides-to-be and fashionistas who want unique looks. Miracle Mile from LeJeune to 37th Avenue

Books & Books Books & Books is a lit lover's dream, plus hosts author events every night of the week.

Bolado Clothiers Bolado Clothiers has kept Miami men looking sharp for decades.

Curves N' Waves Curves N' Waves is where Miami stocks up on fashion forward beachwear.

Peace Love World Peace Love World started in Miami with soft, cotton tops scribed with positive messages. (There's also one in South Miami, 5820 Sunset Drive.)

Melissa Shoes Melissa Shoes sells summer sandals, something that Miami can use year round.

Habit Habit has flirty tops and flowy dresses.

The Golden Triangle Preeya Disyanan, owner of Golden Triangle The Golden Triangle has unique items, from Indian incense to Indonesian costume jewelry.

