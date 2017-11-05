Shopping in The City Beautiful: The best malls and boutiques in Coral Gables
Those who prefer high-end shopping should consider the the various malls and boutiques in Coral Gables. Known for its lush tree canopies and pricey homes, “The City Beautiful” caters to a population with expensive tastes.
Shops at Merrick Park
Shops at Merrick Park is an outdoor shopping mall with anchor stores Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, plus 100 other boutiques and restaurants.
305-529-1215
Miracle Mile & Downtown Coral Gables Shopping District
Boutiques still reign in downtown Coral Gables, which is a major destination for brides-to-be and fashionistas who want unique looks. Miracle Mile from LeJeune to 37th Avenue
305-569-0311
Books & Books
Books & Books is a lit lover’s dream, plus hosts author events every night of the week.
305-442-4408
Bolado Clothiers
Bolado Clothiers has kept Miami men looking sharp for decades.
305-448-2507
Curves N’ Waves
Curves N’ Waves is where Miami stocks up on fashion forward beachwear.
305-442-1430
Peace Love World
Peace Love World started in Miami with soft, cotton tops scribed with positive messages. (There’s also one in South Miami, 5820 Sunset Drive.)
305-444-5120
Melissa Shoes
Melissa Shoes sells summer sandals, something that Miami can use year round.
786-803-8581
Habit
Habit has flirty tops and flowy dresses.
786-294-0825
The Golden Triangle
The Golden Triangle has unique items, from Indian incense to Indonesian costume jewelry.
305-447-1900
FOR MORE
Now that you’ve found the best places to shop in Coral Gables, discover more about “The City Beautiful.”