Pirates, ghosts and crazy rich people on this week’s movie watch list
From loveless relationships to butt-kicking ghostbusters to the much-anticipated next chapter in Captain Jack Sparrow’s journey, get out of your living room for some must-see flicks this weekend.
Read More: Miami has more independent movie theaters than most major cities. Find them here.
1. 'Buena Vista Social Club: Adios'
The film catches up with the remaining original members of the iconic son cubano band, the Buena Vista Social Club, as they reflect on their beginnings, whirlwind career and evolution.
Screenings 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 26; 2 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:45 p.m. Saturday, May 27; and 4: 15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:45 p.m. Sunday; through Thursday, June 1 at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st Street, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via www.o-cinema.org.
The movie is also showing 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. Friday, May 26; and Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables.
2. 'The Lovers'
Starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts, “The Lovers” is a funny look at a long-married, unfaithful couple who, despite being on the verge of breaking up, suddenly find a spark of romance.
“The Lovers” opens Friday, May 26 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th Street, Miami. Purchase tickets via www.o-cinema.org.
3. 'Ghostbusters'
Watch a special 70mm screening of the 1984 classic in all it’s creepy, slimy, hilarious glory at Gables Art Cinema this weekend.
11:45 p.m. Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables. Tickets are $8 via www.gablescimema.com.
4. 'Slack Bay (La Moute)'
Directed by Bruno Dumont, this French slapstick gem takes place in the summer of 1910 at the summer villa of the bourgeois and eccentric Van Peteghem family. Their vacation is turned upside down by the arrival of two inspectors investigating a string of disappearances.
6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, May 26; 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27; Sunday, 6:45 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. May 28; and Wednesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 1 at 8:45 p.m. at the Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via www.mbcinema.com.
5. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Mean Tell No Tales'
Captain Jack Sparrow must steal the Trident of Poseidon in order to survive an old enemy in the fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.
1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Friday, May 26; Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, May 28 at 10:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. at the Landmark at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Avenue, Coral Gables. Tickets are $10 via www.landmarktheatres.com.
6. 'Wakefield'
On the surface, Howard Wakefield has it all going for him, but inside the picture is far less palatable. One day, the lawyer snaps and goes into isolation in his attic in this dark comedy starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner.
Friday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday, May 29 through Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m., and Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Drive, Coral Gables. Tickets are $10 via cosfordcinema.com.