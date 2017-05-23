Sawgrass Mills gets upgrades that will please foodies and shopaholics

Attention Sawgrass Mills shoppers!

Your shopping experience just got another upgrade in the form of three new restaurants. Now open for your enjoyment: Matchbox American Kitchen + Spirit, Texas de Brazil, and mojito bar & plates by Douglas Rodriguez.

Sawgrass Mills already features more than a dozen full-service restaurants and two food halls with several dining options, but these additions are especially tasty for foodies.

Here are some deets:

mojito bar & plates by Douglas Rodriguez (2,998 sq. ft.) – Chef-driven, Latin food concept mojito bar & plates by Douglas Rodriguez brings their signature “servertainers” to The Oasis at Sawgrass Mills. Featuring live entertainment with rotating DJs, hand-muddled mojitos and authentic fare, mojito bar combines traditional Cuban flavors with a lively atmosphere for an unforgettable meal, ideal for casual lunch or dinner.

Texas de Brazil (6,500 sq. ft.) – The Brazilian steakhouse features a unique selection of meats along with a curated salad bar for an authentic dining experience in The Oasis. The restaurant can accommodate more than 200 guests with an open-view grill in the dining area, a wine wall, and a cozy lounge area.

Matchbox American Kitchen + Spirit (14,333 sq. ft.) – Popular culinary spot Matchbox introduces the first establishment in Florida for the brand. The Sawgrass Mills venue is the largest yet for the eatery, with seating capacity for about 500 within indoor and outdoor areas. Matchbox features brick-oven pizza, pasta, burgers and contemporary cuisine with an open-floor, modern design.

Other upgrades include a new 1,700-space parking garage located outside The Colonnade Outlets, free Wi-Fi, Smarte Cartes and multilingual ambassadors to further ease their shopping experience.

The Oasis now features extensive seating options, accent and area lighting to enhance the nighttime experience, and a canopy of shade structures and tropical landscaping. Convenient charging stations, a new valet drop-off area, and an updated directory and wayfinding system have also been introduced to enhance the guest experience.

The Colonnade Outlets, known for its exclusive collection of luxury stores, has recently expanded to include 70 top designer brands, 60 of which can be found nowhere else in South Florida, such as newcomers Saint Laurent, The Kooples, Sandro and Maje.