Save your money and check out these free Miami events this weekend
This weekend, the free Miami events include a wide variety of fun. You can welcome back the boys of summer early at Marlins Ballpark. You can also get your art fix, listen to live music at Miami’s weirdest brewery or take the family to a national park – or for fun in the Gables.
Marlins Fan Fest
Florida Marlins owner (and former Yankees All-Star) Derek Jeter has been shaking things up with the team almost since day one. Even the colorful and controversial home run sculpture that lights up with every ball knocked outta the park might be going away (honestly, with Giancarlo Stanton gone, that thing wasn’t going to be lighting up too much anyway). So best to get to the ballpark this weekend for the annual Marlins Fan Fest if you want to see it one last time. Baseball fans can also grab autographs at the fun festivities.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: 501 Marlins Way, Miami
Free
Family Fun Fest at Biscayne National Park
The Family Fun Fest happens every second Sunday of the month. This weekend’s theme is Pirates & Wreckers. Uh oh. Kids get handed their passports then head to five hands-on activity stations throughout the park. On this particular Sunday, they’ll learn about the park’s rough and tumble past.
When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: 9700 SW 328th St., Sir Lancelot Jones Way, Homestead
Free
Art Walks
Take to the streets of Wynwood or Little Havana this weekend for monthly art walks. Each neighborhood provides a different feel. Murals and street art are the attraction in Wynwood plus plenty of live art and music on any given street corner and at the now established block party. While in Little Havana, see colorful art at various galleries along Calle Ocho.
Little Havana:
When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Southwest Eighth Street between 12 and 17 avenues
Free
https://www.facebook.com/littlehavana.artwalk
Wynwood:
When: Feb. 10
Where: Northwest Second Avenue between 22 and 25 streets
Live music at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.
By far one of Miami’s quirkiest breweries. These guys at the brewery in the Bird Road warehouse district thrive on being weird. What they love just as much as brewing beer is throwing parties with wild themes. The live music’s no joke, though. This weekend you can hear live jazz, classic rock covers and hard rock from Thursday to Saturday.
When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8-10
Where: 7360 Southwest 41st St.,
Miami
Free
Family Day on Aragon
Another fun second Saturday event is on Aragon Avenue in Coral Gables, where you can visit a museum, book store and movie theater, all just steps away from each other. Valentine’s Day is next week, so kids can make handmade cards, hand puppets and prints at Coral Gables Museum, watch “Shrek” at the Coral Gables Art Cinema and enjoy kid-friendly fun at Books & Books.
When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables
Free
https://www.facebook.com/events/423078261459067/