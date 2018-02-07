Marlins home run sculpture

Florida Marlins owner (and former Yankees All-Star) Derek Jeter has been shaking things up with the team almost since day one. Even the colorful and controversial home run sculpture that lights up with every ball knocked outta the park might be going away (honestly, with Giancarlo Stanton gone, that thing wasn’t going to be lighting up too much anyway). So best to get to the ballpark this weekend for the annual Marlins Fan Fest if you want to see it one last time. Baseball fans can also grab autographs at the fun festivities.