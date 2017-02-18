Greek food and culture will get the spotlight at this Miami festival

Does authentic Greek food make you melt? The Saint Sophia Cathedral is hosting its 39th Annual Greek Festival beginning on Friday, Feb. 24.

The event boasts traditional fare such as mousaka, pastitsio and gyros, plus cultural dancing and art.

For the freshest of foods, festival guests can consider attending live cooking demonstrations and the outdoor taverna.

If you go

Where: 2401 SW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33129

When: Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb. 26

Time: Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Admission: $5 for adults and kids 12+

More info: stsophiamiami.org