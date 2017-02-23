Posted on

4 things to check out in Miami’s movie-going scene this weekend Feb. 24-26

(l. to r.) Julian Yuri Rodriguez, Giancarlo Loffredo, Taylor Shung and Willy Garcia are members of the Borscht Corp., the Miami collective of artists, filmmakers, writers and musicians celebrating its 10th film festival this year. Carl Juste/MIAMI HERALD
By Rene Rodriguez rrodriguez@MiamiHerald.com

We love movies in Miami. We love them a lot. Fortunately, the city always gives us film buffs plenty of options. Here are some of this weekend’s highlights.

1. 10th Borscht Film Festival

Borscht Diez, the tenth edition of the celebration of the arts by the Miami collective Borscht Corp., hosts its main event at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., where a new batch of short films made or commissioned by Miamians will be screened. But Borscht also boasts a dizzying array of side events, including a live taping of “Shart Tank,” a game show in which participants pitch creative ideas to a panel of judges; a multi-media Coral Orgy installation at the New World Center, with live music by Animal Collective and other acts; the world premiere of “The Boom Squad,” a documentary about the Liberty City youth football team with director Evan Rosenfeld and Miami icon Luther Campbell in attendance;  and a free screening of “Moonlight” at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center followed by an Oscar-watching block party. Check out the full lineup of events (many of which are free, but RSVPs required) at borscht10.com.

2. 'The Lure'

What would happen if two mermaids left the ocean and got jobs dancing and stripping at a nightclub while hunting for human flesh to chow down on? That’s the crazy premise of this Polish horror-comedy that opens today at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St. Check out the review here and watch the NSFW trailer below to get a sense of the craziness that awaits.

3. 'Get Out'

What if comedian Jordan Peele wrote and directed a horror movie? Find out for yourself at area theaters this weekend. The movie, which uses genre as a way of commenting on racial and social issues, is getting crazy-good reviews. Click here for a list of theaters and showtimes.

4. 'The Daughter'

You know how to tell when a work is eternal? When people are still staging it more than 100 years after it was created. This Australian drama, which is a re-imagining of Henrik Ibsen’s 1884 drama “The Wild Duck,” stars Geoffrey Rush and Anna Torv as a couple whose impending marriage is about to get spoiled by a visit from a relative. Check out the review here and see it at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave.

