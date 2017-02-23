4 things to check out in Miami’s movie-going scene this weekend Feb. 24-26

Borscht Diez, the tenth edition of the celebration of the arts by the Miami collective Borscht Corp., hosts its main event at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., where a new batch of short films made or commissioned by Miamians will be screened. But Borscht also boasts a dizzying array of side events, including a live taping of “Shart Tank,” a game show in which participants pitch creative ideas to a panel of judges; a multi-media Coral Orgy installation at the New World Center, with live music by Animal Collective and other acts; the world premiere of “The Boom Squad,” a documentary about the Liberty City youth football team with director Evan Rosenfeld and Miami icon Luther Campbell in attendance; and a free screening of “Moonlight” at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center followed by an Oscar-watching block party. Check out the full lineup of events (many of which are free, but RSVPs required) at borscht10.com.