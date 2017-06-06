Posted on

Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour

Bar Centro at the SLS South Beach hotel.
By Amy Reyes For Miami.com

Want to know what goes well with a full tumbler of delicious rum?

How about a nice cigar?

Get them both, paired perfectly this Thursday night at Bar Centro in the SLS South Beach’s Social Night. 

On the drinking menu: Ron Zacapa Ron, including Zacapa 23, Zacapa Black Label and Zacapa XO. For your smoking pleasure are an assortment of Padrón Cigars, a favorite with cigar aficionados.

Located in Bar Centro’s outdoor patio, you can puff and sip with abandon and toast the good life. 

Cheers! 

The Bazaar by José Andrés Presents Bar Centro Social Night

8-10 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at Bar Centro at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, $45.

 

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Luis Fonsi on his chartopper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Miami Guide
En Fuego5 South Beach restaurants that will make you a date-night hero
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week
Tourists The Miami Dolphins are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms
Show your island pride at these Caribbean Heritage Month events in Miami
Wanna see something cool when it rains on Lincoln Road?
He’s Mr. Las Vegas, but on June 3, Wayne Newton will be Mr. Coconut Creek
These Miami hotels have places where you can just ditch your kids for a while.
Of course, developers evicted Miami’s second-oldest restaurant. But it’s back