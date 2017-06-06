Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Want to know what goes well with a full tumbler of delicious rum?
How about a nice cigar?
Get them both, paired perfectly this Thursday night at Bar Centro in the SLS South Beach’s Social Night.
On the drinking menu: Ron Zacapa Ron, including Zacapa 23, Zacapa Black Label and Zacapa XO. For your smoking pleasure are an assortment of Padrón Cigars, a favorite with cigar aficionados.
Located in Bar Centro’s outdoor patio, you can puff and sip with abandon and toast the good life.
Cheers!
The Bazaar by José Andrés Presents Bar Centro Social Night
8-10 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at Bar Centro at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, $45.