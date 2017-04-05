Counting down the days until Rolling Loud? Read this (especially if you purchased your ticket)

The $250 tickets to Miami’s Rolling Loud music festival could be rendered useless after a vote by the venue’s governing board. The festival, which is slated to bring an epic lineup of hip-hop artists to Miami on May 5 through May 7, is at the center of a mix-up between members of Bayfront Park’s top management.

The three-day festival, which named Kendrick Lamar as its headliner, was previously held at Soho Studios and Mana Wynwood. But with a less than a month to go, Rolling Loud’s fate at Bayfront Park is limbo — which is unfortunate for hip-hop fans, because, well did you see the lineup? And those tickets are not cheap!

Here’s a breakdown of the Rolling Loud Drama:

Bayfront Park management knew nothing of Rolling Loud Frank Carollo, chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, said he learned about the festival just last week when police told him they were expecting 40,000 people to attend. The creators of Rolling Loud, Dope Entertainment, announced the music event in August 2016. Save the date! #RollingLoud3 pic.twitter.com/ayjipgcQUz — #RollingLoud3 (@RollingLoud) August 15, 2016

But a contract was signed to move Rolling Loud to Bayfront Park Timothy Schmand, executive director of Bayfront Park Management Trust, leads children in a countdown to the lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree at the park, Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, in Downtown Miami. Timothy Schmand, executive director of Bayfront Mark Management Trust signed the festival contract. But Carollo said Schmand had no authority to do so. His job is to move forward with contracts "after approval by the board," which he never received. Schmand offered his resignation. He said he was simply trying to make Bayfront Park some money. He'll walk away from his role on April 12, less than a month ahead of the Rolling Loud festival.

There are concerns over Rolling Loud being too close to Ultra Ultra Music Festival is a three-day electronic dance music event in downtown Miami Rolling Loud is a hip-hop festival, so the likelihood that it will be loud and bass-heavy is a good 100 percent. Ultra was just a few weeks ago, and of course, it drives many downtown residents crazy. According to the Miami Herald, Carollo worried that residents and workers would be annoyed with this second large festival in two months.

The festival could be rejected by Bayfront Park's board Frank Carollo is also a Miami commissioner Carollo, who was apparently frustrated, has called for a vote on the "potential rejection" of Rolling Loud. This was after he said in a March 28 board meeting that "We have to do the show. If not we're going to get sued."

Rolling Loud creators are unbothered 1 MONTH UNTIL ROLLING LOUD 2017https://t.co/f7fXFC3xKu pic.twitter.com/uGxmUeGVbX — #RollingLoud3 (@RollingLoud) April 5, 2017 A spokesman for Rolling Loud, Brian Andrews, said the festival's contract is legitimate. "We have a deal. We have an agreement. We were told we were good to go and we're acting on that," he said. The Rolling Loud team has reportedly spent $8 million on the festival so far. Carollo acknowledged that the Rolling Loud team has been advertising the event and selling tickets — even though he's just now finding out.