Here’s an interesting pairing: Rick Ross and Rob Gronkowski.

The rapper and football star showed up at Rockwell’s second anniversary party in Miami Saturday night.

TMZ caught the guys going at it, hard.

The outlet reports that Ross saw Gronk deep in the crowd and called him up on stage for a song.

These two going at it hip hop, old school style… we see the bond. Others did, too. The Miami Beach clubs posted some sexy videos on Instagram of a night to remember.

So back to Gronk. The tight end may want to turn his attentions to music, as his football career is in semi doubt. Word is The New England Pats star may be considering retirement and nearly quit training camp.

The hard partying athlete been very injury prone, with three back surgeries, ACL tear and a recent concussion.

Maybe he needs to leave his body to partying or science.

He’s reflecting on the season and talking to teammates and “just see what happens,” he told media recently.