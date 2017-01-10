Richard Cave’s Haitian konpa group KAI returns to South Florida this Saturday

After sold out performances in Haiti and New York over the holiday break, KAI, the newest band in the Haitian music, is returning to the place where it all got started – South Florida.

Band founder Richard Cave and Fritz “Fito” Hyacinthe rented a house in Fort Lauderdale last summer to relaunch Cave’s musical career after his former band, CaRiMi, broke up after 15 years.

This Saturday, Cave and KAI will join Harmonik – a locally-based konpa band with the hot single “Cheri Benyen’m” (Darling, Bathe me) at Moca Cafe & Lounge.

Also joining the All Black Party is solo artist Mika Ben, who has performed songs with KAI, Harmonik and CaRiMi. And for CaRIMi fans who are missing the group, it seems that Cave doesn’t disappoint. While performing his new single “Malade” (Sick), he’s also keeping the party going with some of his old band’s hits like “Fanm Sa Move,” (That Woman is Mad) featuring Mika Ben.

Doors open at 10 p.m. Moca Cafe & Lounge, 738 NE 125th St., North Miami. Cost is $25 in advance and available on www.Eventbrite.com. For more information call 305-923-7056 or 305-945-8814