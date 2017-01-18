Posted on

Retro screenings in Miami for the week of Jan. 20-26

By Rene Rodriguez rrodriguez@MiamiHerald.com

One of the advantages of living in a movie-loving city like Miami is all the retro screenings that take place around town year-round. Here’s a list of three pop-culture classics from the 1970s and 80s being shown at local theaters this week:

1. "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"

Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic about a boy (Henry Thomas) who befriends an alien stranded on Earth is one of the most beloved films of all time. But you need to see it at the theater with a crowd for maximum effect. Catch it at 9 p.m. Thursday Jan. 26 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St. Tickets are $12.

2. "Back to the Future Part II"

Director Robert Zemeckis’ underrated 1989 sequel to the smash time-travel hit gets a rare 35mm film screening at 11:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 21 at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st St., presented by the Secret Celluloid Society. Tickets are $10.

3. "Young Frankenstein"

One of the two contenders for the title of funniest Mel Brooks movie of all time (the other being “Blazing Saddles”), this glorious black-and-white spoof of the 1930s Universal monster, starring Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle and Marty Feldman, screens at 11:45 p.m. Saturday Jan. 21 at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., as a special presentation of the Miami Jewish Film Festival. Tickets are $7.

