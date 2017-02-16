Which retro movies are on the big screen in Miami this weekend?
Here are the screenings of cult films taking place in Miami this week. Sure, you could stay in and watch them at home, but the movie theater is where the real magic happens:
1. 'Videodrome'
David Cronenberg’s super-freaky 1983 mind-bender, about a cable TV programmer (James Woods) who stumbles upon a reality show comprised of actual torture and murder, gets a rare 35mm film screening. The movie, which co-stars Deborah Harry, plays at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, presented by the Secret Celluloid Society, at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st St. Tickets are $10. Visit www.o-cinema.org or call 786-207-1919. Check out the original, awesomely bizarre trailer:
2. 'Monty Python's The Meaning of Life'
The controversial 1979 comedy, which was banned in certain countries, centers on a man who is born in a Bethlehem stable and is mistaken for Jesus Christ. The film has outlived its blasphemous notoriety to become one of the British troupe’s most beloved movies. Catch a 35mm film screening at 11:45 p.m. Saturday as part of the “After Hours” series at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave. Tickets are $7 and include a free popcorn. Visit www.gablescinema.com or call 786-385-9689.
3. 'Spaceballs'
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mel Brooks’ “Star Wars” spoof, which didn’t seem all that witty when it first came out but has somehow gotten funnier with time. The Film Junkies are hosting two screenings at 9 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St. Tickets are $12. Visit www.o-cinema.org or call 305-571-9970.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...