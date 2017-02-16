Which retro movies are on the big screen in Miami this weekend?

The controversial 1979 comedy, which was banned in certain countries, centers on a man who is born in a Bethlehem stable and is mistaken for Jesus Christ. The film has outlived its blasphemous notoriety to become one of the British troupe’s most beloved movies. Catch a 35mm film screening at 11:45 p.m. Saturday as part of the “After Hours” series at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave. Tickets are $7 and include a free popcorn. Visit www.gablescinema.com or call 786-385-9689.