Posted on

Which retro movies are on the big screen in Miami this weekend?

By Rene Rodriguez rrodriguez@MiamiHerald.com

Here are the screenings of cult films taking place in Miami this week. Sure, you could stay in and watch them at home, but the movie theater is where the real magic happens:

1. 'Videodrome'

David Cronenberg’s super-freaky 1983 mind-bender, about a cable TV programmer (James Woods) who stumbles upon a reality show comprised of actual torture and murder, gets a rare 35mm film screening. The movie, which co-stars Deborah Harry, plays at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, presented by the Secret Celluloid Society, at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st St. Tickets are $10. Visit www.o-cinema.org or call 786-207-1919. Check out the original, awesomely bizarre trailer:

500 71st St. Miami Beach FL
Take me there

2. 'Monty Python's The Meaning of Life'

The controversial 1979 comedy, which was banned in certain countries, centers on a man who is born in a Bethlehem stable and is mistaken for Jesus Christ. The film has outlived its blasphemous notoriety to become one of the British troupe’s most beloved movies. Catch a 35mm film screening at 11:45 p.m. Saturday as part of the “After Hours” series at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave. Tickets are $7 and include a free popcorn. Visit www.gablescinema.com or call 786-385-9689.

260 Aragon Ave. Coral Gables FL
Take me there

3. 'Spaceballs'

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mel Brooks’ “Star Wars” spoof, which didn’t seem all that witty when it first came out but has somehow gotten funnier with time. The Film Junkies are hosting two screenings at 9 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St. Tickets are $12. Visit www.o-cinema.org or call 305-571-9970.

90 NW 29th St. Miami FL
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

7 Superyachts you’re too broke to buy at Yachts Miami Beach
Get ready, Presidents’ Day Weekend in Miami is busy – Feb. 17-20

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists What’s new and good at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Miami Guide
Miami Gem10 Ways to Experience Little Havana in One Epic Day
Street art, Cuban art, tennis art – all at Art Wynwood
Are your desires…unconventional? Head to these Miami Adult Stores.
Best Places To Hike Around Miami
The reviews are in on ‘Fifty Shades Darker’
Everything is awesome in ‘The Lego Batman Movie’
Jason Derulo at war with American Airlines
New Trader Joe’s outpost to open in South Beach
Super! Lady Gaga world tour hitting Miami