Rent your next fabulous look at this new Miami boutique

Here’s the problem: You’ve got a closet full of clothes and nothing to wear to that upcoming fancy schmancy wedding, bar mitzvah, gala or quinceañera.

Here’s the solution: Lakzya designer fashion rental boutique in Bay Harbour Islands.

“Women in Miami are often pressured to dress in style no matter what the price is or what makes sense to actually own,”says Natalie Eilemberg, who co-founded Lakzya along with partners Anna Shirazi and Valerie Schwarzkopf.

Think of Lakzya, tucked away on Kane Concourse, as a brick-and-mortar Rent the Runway, where the assortment of gowns, jackets and handbags exude a designer feel. And they’re a fraction of the retail cost. Coveted labels such as Rick Owens, Fendi, Valentino, Zimmermann, Escada, Chanel, Celine, Chloe, Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin and more are up for rental and range from sizes 0 to 20.

The space is cozy and chic. Silver metallic walls, warm wooden floors, orchids, burning candles and a comfy couch beckon guests to sit back and slip into the clusters of couture.

You can rent the dresses for four days (or more) from $80 to $600, which is a far cry less than what you’d pay for an original. And those Chanel, Fendi and Ximena Kavalekas bags are on loan for seven days (or more) from $50 to $180.

Love. Wear. Return. Repeat.

Lakyza, 1048 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbour Islands; lakzya.com