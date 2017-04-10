Reminisce with these events at throwback Supercon Retro
The Florida Supercon has gotten so massively popular and attracts such huge crowds that the organizers decided to go retro and host a smaller version of the event at what was their first venue. They’re calling it Supercon Retro and hosting it at the smaller Miami Airport Convention Center April 14-16.
Now comic book, anime, wresting and cosplay fanatics (and you know who you are), you need to read this before heading out there. Here’s the intel on the best events that weekend.
1. Florida Super Championship Wrestling
According to Supercon Retro organizers, the line-up of old school wrestlers from back in the day is one that fans won’t want to miss. WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts – he gets the name from a giant slithery python he held over his head during matches – is surely a highlight. Joining him at the con are Gangrel aka “The Vampire Warrior” (once you see his teeth the name fits) and the five-time WWE and winner of the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) title, Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Leva “Blue Pants” Bates is the one chick in the bunch. Chat with them, snap a few selfies and impress them with your wrestling knowledge. Plus, they’ll have live shows from Florida Supercon Championship Wrestling.
2. Dr. Who
Calling all Whovians, here’s your chance to watch season 10 premiere of Doctor Who live with other fellow fanatics. It’s debuting Saturday at 9 p.m. with a pre-premiere discussion about Season 9 to get you caught up. Besides that, there are plenty of opportunities to show off your fandom. Hear Ingrid “Osgood” Oliver at her spotlight Q&A followed by a professional photo op session. Because this is a “retro” con, a trio of fans will be discussing what it was like to watch the show in the ’70s before all this internet stuff.
3. Japanese Culture
Who better to host events on Japanese culture than the folks from Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Palm Beach. You can learn how to make samurai helmets and Japanese masks, hear from Morikami experts on the proper way to wear a kimono and the various traditional styles for different occasions and listen to traditional Japanese music. And because Japan’s anime is a big highlight at Retro Con they’ll also talk about Japanese folklore’s influence on anime.
4. Gaming
There will be no shortage of retro video games and if you want to go way back then check out the Table Top Gaming area. Tournaments are all the rage for video gamers with competitions of Rocket League (PC game), Street Fighter V and Mortal Kombat X (Playstation 4) plus a few WiiU battles and even one on Gamecube. If table top is more up your alley try your hand at fast action dice games, old time board games, pocket games like Welcome to the Dungeon and the newest table top games including Scythe and Terraforming Mars.
5. Celebrity Guests
At events like Retro Con, it’s all about the meet and greet and autograph sessions with celebrities from popular television series and films as well as the anime and cosplay worlds. It’s a who’s who of eye candy for con fans. Zach Callison, who voices Steven on Steven Universe, Nicholas Brendon from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which is celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Noah Hathaway from Battlestar Galactica and Keone Young from Deadwood, Star Trek and True Blood will be there. Also available for autographs will be nearly 20 comic book artists and creators as well as Cosplayers Antonina Anime and Amy Nicole.
IF YOU GO:
What: Florida Supercon Retro
When: April 14-16; 1:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami
Cost: $25-$60
Info at floridasupercon.com/retro