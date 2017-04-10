Reminisce with these events at throwback Supercon Retro

The Florida Supercon has gotten so massively popular and attracts such huge crowds that the organizers decided to go retro and host a smaller version of the event at what was their first venue. They’re calling it Supercon Retro and hosting it at the smaller Miami Airport Convention Center April 14-16.

Now comic book, anime, wresting and cosplay fanatics (and you know who you are), you need to read this before heading out there. Here’s the intel on the best events that weekend.

1. Florida Super Championship Wrestling According to Supercon Retro organizers, the line-up of old school wrestlers from back in the day is one that fans won’t want to miss. WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts – he gets the name from a giant slithery python he held over his head during matches – is surely a highlight. Joining him at the con are Gangrel aka “The Vampire Warrior” (once you see his teeth the name fits) and the five-time WWE and winner of the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) title, Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Leva “Blue Pants” Bates is the one chick in the bunch. Chat with them, snap a few selfies and impress them with your wrestling knowledge. Plus, they’ll have live shows from Florida Supercon Championship Wrestling. Take me there

2. Dr. Who Bill (PEARL MACKIE), The Doctor (PETER CAPALDI), Nardole (MATT LUCAS) – (C) BBC/BBC Worldwide/Shutterstock – Photographer: Des Willie Calling all Whovians, here’s your chance to watch season 10 premiere of Doctor Who live with other fellow fanatics. It’s debuting Saturday at 9 p.m. with a pre-premiere discussion about Season 9 to get you caught up. Besides that, there are plenty of opportunities to show off your fandom. Hear Ingrid “Osgood” Oliver at her spotlight Q&A followed by a professional photo op session. Because this is a “retro” con, a trio of fans will be discussing what it was like to watch the show in the ’70s before all this internet stuff. Take me there

3. Japanese Culture Example of a Japanese mask you can create during Morikami’s hosted mask making workshop. Who better to host events on Japanese culture than the folks from Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Palm Beach. You can learn how to make samurai helmets and Japanese masks, hear from Morikami experts on the proper way to wear a kimono and the various traditional styles for different occasions and listen to traditional Japanese music. And because Japan’s anime is a big highlight at Retro Con they’ll also talk about Japanese folklore’s influence on anime. Take me there

4. Gaming There will be no shortage of retro video games and if you want to go way back then check out the Table Top Gaming area. Tournaments are all the rage for video gamers with competitions of Rocket League (PC game), Street Fighter V and Mortal Kombat X (Playstation 4) plus a few WiiU battles and even one on Gamecube. If table top is more up your alley try your hand at fast action dice games, old time board games, pocket games like Welcome to the Dungeon and the newest table top games including Scythe and Terraforming Mars. Take me there