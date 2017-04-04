National Beer Day is coming: Raise a pint at one of these local breweries
You have President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to thank if you plan to celebrate National Beer Day on Friday. Because on that day in 1933, FDR took the first step toward ending Prohibition by signing a law that allowed people to brew and sell beer in the United States. Fast forward to 2017 and there are no shortage of breweries, especially in South Florida.
Honor Roosevelt’s legacy or just enjoy raising a pint of craft beer on Friday at these places across the region:
Miami-Dade
Seems like every few months there’s a new brewery popping up around Miami which means there’s an extensive list of beer sampling to be done in the Magic City on April 7.
Doral
The Tank brews three core beers: El Palito IPA, Freedom Tower Amber Ale and La Finca Miami, a wheat saison Byronic brown ale. Their long-awaited taproom opens later this month and they will post the exact date on their website so check it frequently. In the meantime, you can sample their beers at several locations, including Lincoln’s Beard Brewing, just off the Palmetto Expressway and Bird Road. 5100 NW 72 Ave., Miami
Just a few minutes away at M.I.A. Beer Company, tap manager Claudio Menicocci gives the full rundown of the specials on Friday. “We will be selling our 305 Golden Ale for $3.05 all day and we will have a couple of special growler options too. Another of our highlights will be our Aviation Cocktail, a beer-based cocktail that comes in at 16 percent alcohol by volume and has maraschino cherries, violet flowers and lime juice,” he said. 10400 NW 33 St., Miami
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company will have several special features on Friday. They’re going to tap two of their limited release beers, El Roble, an 8.5 percent ABV Scotch ale aged in Woodford Reserve barrels and El Watusi, a 10.1 percent imperial stout, said Owner John Mallea. “We will also have a promotion on Friday for half off all growler fills during happy hour from 3-7 p.m.,” he said.
8000 NW 25 St., Doral
Wynwood
At J. Wakefield Brewing they’re all set for National Beer Day because every Friday they host a Growler Happy Hour with 25 percent off all fills using their 32-ounce growler from noon to 4 p.m. Their regular happy hour starts at 5 p.m. with $1 off all drafts until 7 p.m. They’re known for brewing Hops 4 Teacher IPA, a deep orange India pale ale, and The Stush, a lemony, tart pale golden Berliner Weisse. 120 NW 24 St., Miami
The neighboring Wynwood Brewing Co. already offers happy hour from 4-7 p.m. with $2 off their core beers La Rubia, their American blonde ale, and Pop’s Porter, their robust porter known for its roasted aroma with hints of chocolate and coffee. The seasonals, including barrel-aged beers are $1 off. 565 NW 24 St., Miami
If you’ve already got a growler, bring it in for half off at Concrete Beach Brewery, including their best seller, Stiltsville pilsner. They’ve also got a pair of new beers: a wheat IPA, Tangerica, which is brewed with tangerine peels, and their Imperial Chocolate and Chili Stout, which is made with guajillo peppers and cacao. 325 NW 24 St., Miami
South Miami
Make sure you get to Lincoln’s Beard Brewery Company well before 8 p.m. or you might miss the first release of their single keg of Big Whiskey, their barrel-aged brown that they’ll start pouring at 8 p.m. That’s right before The Bangers, a grunge cover band, hits the stage that night. 7360 SW 41 St., South Miami
Miami Beach
Around longer than all of these in the 305 is the landmark Abbey Brewing Co., where craft beer lovers have been going for years. Brace yourself for an onslaught of specials this day. The list is long and includes a trio of their Trappist beers: Immaculate IPA, their Octoberfest (an imperial stout) and a Swartzweizen dark wheat beer. Florida beers abound, too, and owner Raymond Rigazio is excited about “a special keg of Gravity Brew Labs Biscayne Gold, a Northeastern style IPA packed with tropical fruit and pine aromas and flavors known as the ‘juice bomb’,” he said. 1115 16 St., Miami Beach
Broward
If you’re a craft beer lover, you’ve most definitely been to these. If you haven’t, you should make a point of stopping in, especially for National Beer Day specials.
Fort Lauderdale
Brass Tap in Flagler Village is a locals’ favorite, said franchisee Matt Baum who calls it “a little known secret growing for locals in Fort Lauderdale, which is also home to the Flagler Village Brewery.” Master brewer Corey Artani, founder of 3 Sons Brewing, is their secret weapon “known widely in the craft beer community and someone we’re very fortunate to have with us,” Baum said.
Thanks to an all-day happy hour, their two-barrel brew system will be cranking out plenty of their Flagler Red amber beer, Ft. LagerAle crisp lager and Sistrunk Fun, a Berliner sour with passion fruit and guava. IPA lovers will want to try Darkness Monster, the most popular in their Monster series. 551 N. Federal Hwy., #600, Fort Lauderdale
Oakland Park
At the very popular Funky Buddha Brewery, brand director John Linn recommends beer aficionados try several of their limited-edition craft beers, including More Moro Blood Orange IPA, (made with real blood orange juice and only available until May), Muy Bonita Apple Pie Double Brown Ale, which tastes like dessert in a glassIt’s a limited release and currently available along with their newest offering, Pineapple Beach, their newest year-round beer which Linn describes as a “refreshing blonde ale with a kiss of real pineapple juice.” It’s available at most Publix grocery stores.
Starting at 5 p.m., they’ll have special beers on tap: Lost Abbey’s Track #8, Short Brewing’s Double Magician, and two more Funky Buddha special releases: Dread Pirate Roberts and Strawberry Basil Berliner. 1201 NE 38 St., Oakland Park
Palm Beach
Boynton Beach
At Due South, a craft beer available widely in Miami and Broward, they’re serving their core brand beers – a Category 3 IPA, Caramel Cream Ale and Citrafied hoppy pale ale for $4 all day.
“For those wanting to keep in the spirit all day, we’ve got some lower alcohol by volume beers available,” said Brand Marketing Manager Doug Fairall. He’s talking about the Florida Blonde with 4.2% and the tart Weekender Weisse with a low 3.6% ABV. He says they both “prove that you don’t need high alcohol to have tremendous flavor.” 2900 High Ridge Rd.