2016 has come to a close and although some of us aren’t exactly sad to say goodbye, we can all safely say we’re excited to start anew. And what a great start it is. The first week of 2017 is among the most exciting and jam-packed we’ve seen in a long time, there’s just too much too choose from! Outdoor movies, wellness classes, food festivals and live concerts galore. Check out your latest culture serving here:

Sunday, Jan. 1

Garden Jazz Brunch – Celebrate the New Year with brunch in the bountiful Garden at Mina’s Mediterraneo with award-winning jazz vocalist Zoë Fromer. Enjoy New Year specials, mimosas, and some of the best easily listening around.

Where: Mina’s Mediterraneo – 749 79th ST. Time: 12p.m. – 3p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Intention Flow – Intentional Flow will feature the illuminating and classical Indian Raja & Jnana Yoga teachings provided by Sudarshan alongside Giuliano providing an incredible sound vibration experience with many musical instruments and facilitating an atmosphere of rebirth. Feel grounded by the beat of the medicine drum, tap into the eternal hum of the didgeridoo and fly high with the heavenly song of the harmonica.

Where: Inhale Miami – 6310 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 7p.m. – 9p.m. Tickets: Get em here.

Monday, Jan. 2

New Year’s Kick-Off BBQ with Miami is an Island – Digging into the edgier and more eclectic corners of The Caribbean, Latin, and world music, the Miami Is An Island crew has been drawing devoted crowds wherever they venture. On Jan. 2nd they’re teaming up with The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, for a Caribbean style BBQ to usher in the new year featuring the best in cutting edge music. Sound provided by Kumi, Erick Paredes, and Dj NHM AKA Nadia Harris.

Where: The Standard Miami Beach – 40 Island Ave. Time: 1p.m. – 6p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Rooftop Unplugged – Join us as magic washes over the city skyline at the Filling Station Lofts for the crowd-favorite concert, Rooftop Unplugged Sessions. Take in an intimate performance by Fort Lauderdale’s own, -kids-. Enjoy handmade ice cream sandwiches by Wynwood Parlor and sips to drink in the soothing sounds and breathtaking views of the city.

Where: The Filling Station Lofts – 1657 N Miami Ave. Time: 7:30p.m. – 9p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Happy Blue Year – Join BLUE Missions on Jan. 5th at El Patio to celebrate the new year. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to project costs. In 2017, BLUE Missions will be connecting more families than ever before to safe drinking water and sanitation. I’ll drink to that! Enjoy one free drink at the bar and $1 beers until 10 p.m. when you purchase your ticket with $10 donation.

Where: El Patio – 167 NW 23rd ST. Time: 6p.m. – 10p.m. Tickets: Get em here.

Chad Bernstein’s Album Release – Grab an Estrella and start off 2017 with Chad Bernstein’s album release party. Chad has developed into one of South Florida’s premier Latin, jazz and funk artists, playing and recording with top artists Shakira, Pee Wee Ellis, Pharrell, The Temptations, Jennifer Hudson, Paul Anka, Frank Sinatra, Jr., Don Rickles, and Pitbull, where he appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “The Ellen Show.”

Where: The Standard Miami Beach. Time: 8p.m. – 11p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Friday, Jan. 6

Heard it Through the Grapevine – Join the New World Symphony for a take on Old World Wines. Take “flight” during this exclusive one-night-only experience, designed to delight your ears and stimulate your palate with a concert-length series of music and wine pairings. A musical twist on the traditional food and wine pairing, this event explores how combining music and wine enhances the enjoyment of both.

Where: New World Center – 500 17th ST Miami Beach. Time: 6:30p.m. – 9p.m. Tickets: Get em here.

Biscayne Green Grand Opening ft. Locos Por Juana – Biscayne Boulevard will come alive to the sounds of local musical powerhouses like Elastic Bond, Cortadito, and an epic headlining set by Locos Por Juana. Peruse the stalls of dozens of local artisanal vendors and eateries like Coyo Taco, Box of Chacos, Gaucho Ranch, The Lobsta Guy, DoggyStyle Miami Hot Dogs, and Lulu’s Ice Cream, enjoy live art, plus handcrafted cocktails by Mac’s Pubs.

Where:Biscayne Blvd, Between SE 2nd & NE 1st ST. Time: 7p.m. – 11p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Sweat Circuit – Say hello to the weekend with a free early circuit session brought to you with love by lululemon athletica. For the inaugural class, we welcome Tony from Society Barbell & Fitness for a Saturday sweat bootcamp workout. Enjoy refreshments courtesy of Harmless Harvest and KIND Snacks.

Where: Biscayne Blvd, Between SE 2nd & NE 1st ST. Time: 9a.m. – 11a.m. Tickets: Free.

Sunset Sweat – Keep your body moving at the Sunset Sweat session on the Biscayne Green grass! Join us as we welcome the up-beat flow by Amy Dannheim of Tropical Vinyasa. Round it out with a cool down by Chira Cassel Meditation, all using noise-isolating headphones by Sound Off Experience. Enjoy complimentary coconut water by Harmless Harvest, KIND Snacks, fresh cocktails by Mac’s Pubs and delicious bites by Artichoke. Pop-ups from Curandera Remedies and Christi Idavoy.

Where: Biscayne Blvd, Between SE 2nd & NE 1st ST. Time: 5p.m. – 8p.m. Tickets: Free.