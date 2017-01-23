Festivals, art and aliens are on your Miami cultural calendar – Jan. 22-31

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Miami Beach Food Truck Festival – Enjoy the monthly Food Truck night along Ocean Terrace – a great assortment of dining options from all your favorite food trucks plus yoga and Front Yard Theater Collective. This month is a special treat – the Tallawah Mento Band in concert.

Where: The North Beach Bandshell – 7275 Collins Ave. Time: 5p.m. – 8p.m. Tickets: Free.

Locust Talks: Nancy Spector – Locust Projects hosts the fifth year of Locust Talks, a lecture series with visiting directors and curators from innovative institutions across the country and world for public lectures at the gallery space followed by individual studio visits with local artists, fostering a rigorous critical dialogue about art in the community.

Where: Melin Building – 3930 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 7p.m. – 8:30p.m. Tickets: Free.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Palo!

Biscayne Green’s Last Hoorah – After an incredible time on Biscayne Boulevard, it’s time to say goodbye to Miami’s first promenade in Downtown with Biscayne Green’s Last Hoorah (for now)! Let’s take a look back on all the magical happenings that made this pop-up experience ground-breaking for our city with live music by the Grammy-nominated local powerhouse PALO! and an opening set by the beloved Patrick & The Swayzees. Enjoy succulent specialties by Miami’s best eateries like DoggyStyle Miami Hot Dogs, PINCH MIAMI, and Box of Chacos, interactive activations and artisanal pop-ups, and of course, hand-crafted cocktails by Mac’s Pubs.

Where: Biscayne Green – Biscayne Blvd, Between SE 2nd & NE 1st St.. Time: 7p.m. – 11p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

E.T The Extra Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Screening – The Film Junkies (Formally Popcorn Nights) and O Cinema proudly present the 35th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in the original 1982 Theatrical Cut. Join Elliot, Gertie, Michael, and E.T. one more time on Jan. 26th as The Film Junkies take you on a journey in cinematic history. Swing by the 80sCards.com vintage trading card table in the O Cinema, where original packs of movie trading cards will be available for purchase from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

Where: O Cinema Wynwood – 90 NW 29th St.. Time: 9p.m. – 11p.m. Tickets: Snag em here.

Saturday, Jan. 28

F+M Festival – Tastebuds and eardrums rejoice! Introducing FM Festival, a two-day celebration honoring a couple of your favorite things: food + music. Set against a beautiful beach backdrop, this festival brings you locally-sourced culinary delights and flavors alongside groundbreaking musicians at the forefront of the scene. Food comes to us courtesy of Ariete, Coyo Taco, Eating House, Fooq’s and more. Music line-up includes Hot Chip, Bomba Estereo, Ghostface Killah, Slow Magic and more.

Where: North Beach Bandshell – 7275 Collins Ave. Time: 2p.m. – 10p.m., Jan. 28th & 29th. Tickets: Snag em here.

Retro Future Night Presented in the Leah by Jameson – This “Retro Future” indoor New Year’s party will be located in one of Leah Art’s District’s coolest new locations and will feature Miami’s own time traveler straight from the Bermuda triangle, Otto Von Schirach. FilmGate Interactive will immerse you into their virtual world, a 10-minute VR original experience. Live inside your own painting with Google Tilt Brush to paint in 3D space using the room as your canvas.

Where: 1085 E 14th St., Hialeah. Time: 8p.m. – 1a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Problem Kids

Problem Kids Album Release – Join Problem Kids, the Miami-based band known for lighting up stages around Florida with their dynamic sound and energetic live shows, as they celebrate the release of their new album entitled “Caribbean Slang” with a FREE concert at Wynwood Yard. As the title implies, the album showcases the band’s trademark “island hip-hop” sound, which blends throwback hip-hop and funk with their new-school take on traditional Latin and reggae rhythms.

Where: The Wynwood Yard – 56 NW 29th St.. Time: 8p.m. – 1a.m. Tickets: Free.

Miami New Drama Presents: Terror – Written by Ferdinand von Schirach and directed by Gregory Mosher, two-time Tony Award Winner. Would you kill one person to save five people? What if one person’s death saved a hundred, or a thousand? A military pilot has shot down a hijacked commercial flight being propelled towards a crowded stadium. Now, she faces trial. This internationally acclaimed courtroom drama casts the audience as jurors, asking you to decide the pilot’s fate. Each night, her fate is in your hands.

Where: Colony Theater – 1040 Lincoln Road. Time: 8p.m. – 11p.m., Jan. 28th – Feb. 8th. Tickets: Snag em here.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Namaste in the Garden – Sweat with lululemon Merrick Park in this lush and green space, experience the crisp air outside as you flow through an hour-long class lead by some of the best yoga instructors in our community. After your Savasana you can indulge in a smoothie made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients as you explore the farmers market.

Where: Pinecrest Gardens – 11000 SW 57th Ave. Time: 9a.m. – 11a.m. Tickets: $5 Garden Entrace, RSVP here.

Hidden Gem Market – You’re invited to spend the day in this intimate garden of local artistic gems. A visually curated selection of jewelry, home, fashion, clothing, swimwear, and art by local artisans and designers. This is your chance to buy a gift created with passion.

Where: 528 NE 70th St.. Time: 1p.m. – 5p.m. Tickets: Free.

Addicted to Vinyl – “We are addicted to the vinyl and the vibe it creates, we invite you once again to join us on a journey into sound.” Yet another eclectic gathering of artists from around town who will offer a one-of-a-kind experience where musical ambition meets relaxation and chill. Vinyl DJs from all over Miami head to “the listening room,” a place where vinyl aficionados can come play their records and unwind with visuals artists, live painters, 3D video mappers, and esteemed photographers.

Where: The Electric Pickle – 2826 N Miami Ave. Time: 6p.m. – 5a.m. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Show No Shark Fear in the New Year – A $12 entry ticket will not only quench your thirst with one complimentary specialty beverage, but will also invite you into an evening of supporting the Shark Research and Conservation Program’s work to preserve the marine environment and its sharky inhabitants. The event will feature awesome music, a fun photobooth, an info stand and a prime space to network.

Where: The Butcher Shop – 165 NW 23rd St.. Time: 7p.m. – 10:30p.m. Tickets: $12.

All Folkd Up Presents: A Folk Tribute to The Blues – All Folkd Up, Churchills Pub monthly folk/folk punk/blues/songwriter night brings you “A Folk Tribute to the Blues,” a night dedicated to the genre of music that is at the core of all American music with performances by Babybear Lofi and the Sloppy Seconds, Swamp Rats, Alex Culbreth and more.

Where: Churchill’s Pub – 5501 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 9p.m. Tickets: Free for 21+, $5 for 18+.