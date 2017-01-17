Prism Creative Group’s top cultural events of the week – Jan. 16-21

An just like that, the first two weeks of the year have gone in a flash. Although some resolutions have long since been forgotten, the city itself is starting to see some refreshing and inspiring changes. 2017 is definitely going to be Miami’s year. From ground-breaking pop-ups and first-time music festivals, to anniversaries and album releases, see what the rest of Jan. has in store for you:

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Electric Air: Hump Day Hip Hop Yoga – Kick off 2017 with some fun on your mat to the rhythmic vibe of ’90s hip hop. This time, Jenna Goode will be leading a Vinyasa Flow and all levels are welcome. Bring a mat and towel if you need, extras are few. Complimentary water and tea will be available after class.

Where: 1749 NE Miami Ct. Time: 6:15p.m. (Doors), 6:30p.m. (Class). Tickets: $5 – $10 sliding scale donation at the door.

Sip of Science – Sip of Science is a monthly lecture series held every third Wednesday and hosted on the Miami Science Barge. Here, knowledgeable people have the opportunity to speak with inspired individuals about current environmental issues and solutions. Enjoy discussion and drinks with a talk that makes you think. As always, Bring Your Own Cup #BYOC.

Where: Miami Science Barge – 1075 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 6:30p.m. – 9p.m. Tickets: Snag em here.

Thursday, Jan. 19

The Underline Brickell Backyard Designs – Miami-Dade Transportation & Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Departments, in partnership with Friends of The Underline invite you to attend a public meeting to present The Underline’s preliminary design proposals for The Underline: Brickell Backyard, Phase I. The meeting will be led by James Corner Field Operations design team.

Where: Southside Elementary School – 45 SW 13th St.. Time: 6p.m. – 8p.m. Tickets: RSVP.

ScreenDance Miami: Cinedans at PAMM – For the third year in a row, PAMM and Tigertail are partnering to show internationally acclaimed Cinedans of the Netherlands. This series presents eight films from the 2016 Cinedans Dance on Screen. Cinedans Director, Martine Dekker will lead a short discussion following the films with NYC-based filmmaker Gabri Christa will join her, moderated by Festival Director Pioneer Winter.

Where: Pa.m.M – 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 7p.m. – 8:15p.m. Tickets: Museum Admission.

Flamenco al Fresco w/ The Arsht Center – Like a true promenade, Biscayne Green is bringing dance classes en plein air back to Downtown Miami with their second in the al Fresco series, this time it’s Flamenco with Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts! Learn the tantalizing moves of the classic Spanish dance by The Arsht Center’s best. Enjoy authentic cuisine by La Paella Chef, handmade ice cream sandwiches by Wynwood Parlor, paletas by Paleta Vendetta and sip on deep red wine and hand-crafted cocktails by Mac’s Pubs.

Where: Biscayne Green – Biscayne Blvd, Between SE 2nd & NE 1st St.. Time: 7p.m. – 10p.m. Tickets: Free.

Friday, Jan. 20

Mapleggers! – Come out to the newly renovated Wetlab Bar at RSMAS and the Salt Waterfront Restaurant for the first ever Mapleggers! Their collection will lean heavily towards travel guides, maps, exploration narratives and books about other countries. The awesome Miami Waterkeeper, the city’s most valiant protector of Biscayne, will be on site to educate the curious about all the salient issues facing the bay (or in case you decide to hit the high seas right then and there and a little guidance).

Where: Wetlab Bar – 4600 Rickenbacker Causeway. Time: 6p.m. – 10p.m. Tickets: Free.

Biscayne Live: ft. Yoli Mayor & Xperimento – Jam in the weekend with the second installment of Biscayne Green’s sweetest concert series: Biscayne Live! You’ll take in the faraway sounds by one of Miami’s most powerful vocalists, Yoli Mayor and her band. Enjoy fresh cocktails and local craft beer by Mac’s Pubs, and grub by Coyo Taco, Paleta Vendetta, Miami Smokers, and Wynwood Parlor.

Where: Biscayne Green – Biscayne Blvd, Between SE 2nd & NE 1st St.. Time: 7p.m. – 10p.m. Tickets: Free.

Unlimited Devotion, Grateful Dead Tribute – Unlimited Devotion., a tribute to the Grateful Dead makes its first visit to The Yard in the heart of Wynwood for a free show. Come jam in the magic city with special guests joining throughout the evening. Two full sets . Food Trucks and Full Bar available.

Where: The Wynwood Yard – 56 NW 29th St.. Time: 8p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Biscayne Green

The Standard on The Green – The Standard Spa, Miami Beach is bringing its one-of-a-kind vibes to Downtown Miami by recreating its very own oasis of ambient cool! The pop-up is the perfect solution to escape and experience Miami’s favorite hideaway destination. In between the yoga, meditation, and music, enjoy backyard games like corn hole and ping-pong, sun-kissed food from The Lido Bayside Grill, and most importantly, frosé on tap. If you didn’t know what The Standard was before this weekend, you will now.

Where: Biscayne Green – Biscayne Blvd, Between SE 2nd & NE 1st St.. Time: 12p.m. – 5p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Women’s Rally in South Florida – Unite in Miami for the Women’s Rally in South Florida. Stand together in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. with your partners and children for the protection of your rights, your safety, your health, and your families — recognizing that your vibrant and diverse South Florida community is the one part of the beautiful strengths of our country.

Where: Bayfront Park Amphitheater – 301 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 1p.m. – 5p.m. Tickets: Free.

CIC Presents MiamiLand – Come out for CIC Miami‘s launch party at MiamiLand, The New Tropic’s annual get down and ode to the 305. This year they’re celebrating the innovators and movers and shakers taking Miami to the future. Come for an interactive shindig, where you’ll get to explore their home at the Converge Miami building for live demos, musical performances, local food trucks, complimentary cocktails and some surprises they’ve got under their belts.

Where: CIC Miami – 1951 NW 7th Ave Suite 300. Time: 6p.m. – 9p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Sunday, Jan. 22

One Love Run – Combine your passion for running with giving back to communities in need while breaking the negative stigma associated with such neighborhoods. “We don’t believe there are ‘safe’ neighborhoods and ‘unsafe’ neighborhoods. There is only safe thinking and unsafe thinking which determine our actions.”

Where: NW 2nd Ave & 22nd St.. Time: 7a.m.-9a.m. Tickets: Free.

Sunset Sound Bath – Gather again as a community for another delicious Sunset Sound Bath with Yogi Vish and Giuliano Geronymo. Ride the wave of this New Year cycle towards a healthier, relaxed, and stress-free lifestyle. Focus on the theme of ‘Rebirth’: let go of stress, limiting beliefs, and unhealthy behavioral patterns so that you can create space in your life for all that you have been waiting for.

Where: Inhale Miami – 6310 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 4:30p.m. – 6:30p.m. Tickets: Snag em here.

Biscayne Screen: “Purple Rain” – O Cinema will be showing some of the best music-inspired film classics backed by our city skyline under the moon. They continue the series with a special screening of the cult classic “Purple Rain”, a musical odyssey of funky dimensions. Enjoy drinks by Mac’s Pubs, fresh Fufi Empanadas, pizza from Spris Pizza, popcorn by Boxelder Craft Beer Market and delicious sammies from Wynwood Parlor!

Where: Biscayne Green – Biscayne Blvd, Between SE 2nd & NE 1st St.. Time: 12p.m. – 5p.m. Tickets: Free.