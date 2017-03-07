Power 96’s Lucy Lopez tells you how to win at Calle Ocho

How many Calle Ochos has Power 96 radio personality Lucy Lopez been to?

“So many,” the Hialeah native says. “The first one I went to with my cousins, Manny, Danny and Eli. We parked so far away and walked for so long to get there. But when we finally got there, it’s like, it didn’t matter who you were, you automatically fit in. It didn’t matter what you were wearing, you were fine.”

Lopez has proven herself to be one of Miami’s most authentic voices since she snagged a job at Power 96 in 2001. She landed her spot on air after calling in to defend Hialeah when a pair of DJs started trash talking her home town. “They loved my Hialeah accent, which I didn’t know I had at the time,” says Lopez, who you can catch on Power 96’s Morning Show with JP.

When it comes to Miami’s most infamous street party, the annual throw down that welcomes around one million revelers on Eighth Street between 12th and 27th Avenues, Lopez is not here for your complaining. No one gets to sit on the sidelines for Little Havana’s celebration, says Lopez. Just read on and she will tell you how to master the art of Calle Ocho.

1. Bring your flag! Scenes from the annual festival along 8th Street during Carnaval Miami.Tomas Loewy Calle Ocho is a chance for you to rep your country. Says Lopez, “Don’t be too uppity where you don’t bring your own flag. Bring it! It’s cool! You’ll see people from Jamaica, Trinidad, Colombia. There’s nothing like walking past a bunch of Doral girls with Colombian flags on their backs. It’s like a pack of Sofia Vergaras.” Take me there

2. Support local Scenes from the annual festival along 8th Street during Carnaval Miami.Tomas Loewy Thanks to Calle Ocho, Little Havana’s local vendors and residents get to cash in on the incredible inconvenience of having one million people wandering past their front porches. Says Lopez, “Don’t Uber! I would never Uber to Calle Ocho because I am stealing from the little old lady who charges you $20 to park on her lawn.” Also, Lopez says not to fear the unlicensed vendors that sneak in to sell their wares to the crowds. “If a little old lady wants to sell you a tamal, buy it. I bet you they live a block away from where you are. Take a chance. Eat it! Nothing is going to happen to you.” Take me there

3. Take all the photos Take a photo with this dude. He’s down.Tomas Loewy Everyone at Calle Ocho is looking to have a good time, explains Lopez. “It’s one of those moments where everybody is cool with you taking a picture of them. Some of the best photos I have are with random people on Calle Ocho.” Take me there

4. Stalk some celebs There’s gotta be a famous person in this crowd somewhere.Tomas Loewy With the streets jam packed with people, you are likely to run into a celebrity or two. “Check for celebrities and stalk them and find them,” advises Lopez. “They are probably going to take photos with you. Last year I was following a bunch of fashion bloggers and I ran into them. And then we ran into a Snapchat star.” Take me there