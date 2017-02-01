Posted on

No Netflix this weekend! Here are 6 plays in Miami you should see.

Cooper Grodin plays painter Georges Seurat, Kimberly Doreen Burns his mistress Dot in Zoetic Stage’s ‘Sunday in the Park With George.’
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Miami’s theater scene is on and popping. Here are six plays you can check out this weekend. 

1. ‘Terror’ by Ferdinand von Schirach

Peter Romano and Mia Maestro deal with the legal consequences of a decision to take lives in order to save many more in Miami New Drama’s ‘Terror.’
“The entire audience serves as the jury, voting at the end to decide the guilt or innocence of the pilot who defied orders and shot down the plane with a Sidewinder missile, killing all aboard in order to save thousands.”

Read the complete review. 

2. ‘Sunday in the Park With George’

Cooper Grodin plays painter Georges Seurat, Kimberly Doreen Burns his mistress Dot in Zoetic Stage’s ‘Sunday in the Park With George.’
“Zoetic’s lovingly rendered production of ‘Sunday in the Park With George,’ however, makes and sparks myriad connections — because that’s what great art does.” Read entire review. 

3. 'Between Riverside and Crazy'

Leo Finnie meets Sara Oliva’s unconventional church lady in GableStage’s ‘Between Riverside and Crazy.’
“Retired New York cop Walter ‘Pops’ Washington (Leo Finnie) refuses to settle an eight-year-old civil lawsuit against the department. Seems a rookie white cop shot and disabled him, hurling the “n” word at him repeatedly, after finding the off-duty Pops drinking in an after-hours bar. Seeking millions in compensation, Pops considers himself a victim. But was he?” Read entire review. 

4.

Actress Athena Lightburn as Venus.
“The story of Saartjie Baartman, the inspiration for playwright Suzan-Lori Parks’ avant-garde play, “Venus,” now running through Feb. 5 at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, is so ripe in drama and laden with contemporary parallels to the ongoing ways in which women are objectified and exploited, it should lend itself to a fully satisfying stage production.” Read entire review. 

5. ‘Romeo vs Julieta’

The Montagues and Capulets are at it again in this play the picks up the tale of 'Romeo and Juliet' twenty years later (assuming the lovers never actually died. Spoiler Alert!).
What would have happened if Romeo and Juliet had survived and actually lived as a married couple? The answer is here. “Romeo vs. Julieta” is a romantic dramedy where this legendary couple actually gets to experience what real love is all about. The Spanish-language play features Pier Lendaro, Florencia Loguzzo, Hannah Ghelman, Mariel Corona, D’Artagnan Gutierrez, Jonny Lopez, Marise Jimenez, Jeffry Batista and live music by Fabian Prieto. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 12 at the Miami Dade College Koubek Memorial Center, 2705 SW 3rd St. Miami. Tickets $10-$25.

6. City Shorts

City Shorts will include seven 10-minute plays similar to the works shown at the Summer Shorts Festival. Here, Ken Clement, Jovan Jacobs and Rayner Garranchan star in a previous year’s Summer Shorts production of ‘Please Report Any Suspicious Activity.’
“The brainchild of City Theatre — the only theater company in the country dedicated to developing and producing 10-minute plays for audiences of all ages — City Shorts features seven 10-minute plays plus four short shorts.” Whole story here.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

