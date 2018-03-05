Play it cool. Here are fun things to do this month in Miami

March is one of our favorite months in Miami. Well, who are we kidding? We love every month in Miami. But this month is particularly special. Not just because the weather and sunshine are at their very peak, but because the shift into daytime culture is sharp. Big things start happening in March. From Miami Film Festival to massive music conferences, there’s a lot to look forward to this month.

Thursday, March 1

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival – Entering its third year, the massive music festival returns to our home state. 100+ artists, 9 stages, 4 day and nights in Tropical Florida and memories that’ll last a lifetime. With headlines like Arcade Fire, Bassnectar, Halsey, and Travis Scott, you can’t miss it!

Where: Okeechobee, Florida. Time: 12PM – 5AM, March 1st – 4th. Tickets: Get em here.

Tout-Monde Festival – The Cultural Services of the French Embassy, in close partnership

with the France Florida Foundation for the Arts, are launching the first edition of the Tout-Monde Festival, first Caribbean Contemporary Arts Festival, which will take place in Miami from March 1st to March 4th, 2018, at the beginning of Francophonie Month.

Where: All over Miami. Time: 6PM – Midnight, March 1st – 4th. Tickets: Get em here.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” Movies on The Mile – Every first Thursday of the month, join the Gables Cinema and the City of Coral Gables for Movies on the Mile! This FREE monthly outdoor film series features classic films fun for the whole family. This month, “Mrs. Doubtfire” takes to the screen.

Where: McBride Plaza. Time: 7PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Miami Against Humanity – It’s been a minute since The New Tropic hosted their take on Cards Against Humanity again and it’s all about the two things none of us can avoid: death and taxes. Come play the game with them and have an awesome time together.

Where: Space Called Tribe. Time: 7PM – 10PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Tycho at The Fillmore – Tycho is an American ambient music project led by Scott Hansen as primary composer, songwriter and producer. After touring the country and the world, he’s bringing his full band live to The Fillmore!

Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach. Time: 8:30PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Friday, March 2

TEDx Coconut Grove – TEDxCoconutGrove sets forth to engage our community in discussions of ideas, to expand perspectives and to make a philanthropic impact. This event is independently organized without supervision or financial support from TED, a non-profit organization who conducts an international conference each spring in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Where: Ransom Everglades School. Time: 4:30PM – 8PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Giralda Under the Stars – Every first Friday of the month from November – April 2018, the community promenade will come alive with outdoor dining and jive to the rhythm of local bands. Make sure to come early and fill those bellies with the delicious local eats of Restaurant Row’s vibrant selection of eateries. Stay for a magical night for the whole family with Elastic Bond and Xperimento!

Where: Giralda Plaza. Time: 7PM – 10PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

MoonDance Experience – experience will be led by a team which includes the DJ, a yoga and circle leader, a musician/sound healer and special guests. The Cacao Activation will be made with cacao by Sun Potion. Give Your Everyday Life A Rest And Get Active With This Dynamic/Experience Full Of Movement. MoonDance Began In Mexico City On March 2016 With A Full Moon Gathering Session. Each Session Depends On The Day Of The Full Moon. Miami, Lets Welcome MoonDance!

Where: The Sacred Space Miami. Time: 7PM – 10PM. Tickets: Get em here.

First Fridays at The Yard – Come one, come all to the newest residency at The Wynwood Yard: First Fridays w/ Keith Johns! On the first Friday of every month, they will be putting on a FREE show at the Yard featuring a different local opener each time. This month they’re joined by the talented, soulful voice of Gabriela Ferrer to get the night started off right.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 8PM – 11PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Saturday, March 3

Daybreaker MIA – It’s a morning dance and yoga flow party. Dance with reckless abandon with your fellow yogi friends sun saluting and dancing on the balcony. Come wearing sparkles, gold and anything that twinkles. They’ll glitter you up at their glitter and sequin station. Then Adrian Molina will bring you through a yoga flow before you boogie into Saturday.

Where: WeWork Security Building. Time: 10AM – 1PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Carnaval on the Mile – Proud to announce the twentieth edition of Carnaval on the Mile at the remodeled Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Florida. Expect the fun of every year including paintings, sculptures, food and world-class musicians like Ozomatli, Monty Alexander, Negroni’s Trio, andDr. Ed Calle.

Where: Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Time: 10AM – 10PM, March 3rd – 4th. Tickets: Free.

Bakehouse Complex & Community Open House – Visit and learn about Bakehouse’s artist spaces and Associate Artist membership. Enjoy Open Studios and the opportunity to purchase work from some of their Resident Artists. Drop in on artist-led workshops with Bakehouse resident artists. Celebrate the closing of Iterum Tensio with an artist-led gallery tour.

Where: Bakehouse Art Complex. Time: 11AM – 3PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

SFLHops Beer Festival – SFLHops will be celebrating their 3rd anniversary with a beer festival to raise money for the charity Animal Aid Inc. The festival will feature 35+ breweries pouring their beers. There will be food trucks and live music. Ticket holders will be welcome to cast their vote for a People’s Choice Homebrew Competition being held simultaneously with the festival.

Where: Bousa Brewing. Time: 2PM – 6PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Miami Gras 2018 – To honor the release of Concrete Beach’s beer Miami Gras, a French-style Saison inspired by New Orleans’ vibrant heritage, they are closing Northwest 24th Street for a a block party celebrating the intersection of Miami, Mardi Gras and Carnaval. They have partnered with Rhythm Foundation for the event and will be donating $1 from each Miami Gras beer sold during the event to the organization. Get Down and dance the afternoon away with Bad Apples Brass Band and Bateria Unidos de Miami – Drum Ensemble.

Where: Concrete Beach Brewery. Time: 1PM – 8PM. Tickets: Free.

Axis of Love – Iraqi- American musician Amir ElSaffar has created techniques to play on the trumpet the microtones and ornaments found in Arabic music but not typically heard on brass. As a composer, he uses this to create an innovative approach to harmony and melody, seen in his commissions for jazz ensembles, Chamber Orchestras, and Middle Eastern Ensembles alike. He also is a leading purveyor of the nearly extinct Iraqi mama tradition, and performs as a vocalist and saunter player.

Where: North Beach Bandshell. Time: 8PM – 10PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Secret Garden 5 Year Anniversary – For their 5th anniversary, Secret Garden is presenting an Immersive Lighting Experience: REFRACT. Featuring Special Guest: ART DEPARTMENT along with Jeremy Ismael B2B Gran Moxy, Ohashi and Richy. Plus, Unique intelligent lighting installation by Stagelites, projects mapping by Luma Visuals, transformation Station & Performances by Glitter KRU, Interprative Dance Performances by Kat Hernandez & Melannie Carranza. Shops by Mysterylias Arts, Kuriosity Mia, + MORE TBA, Body Painting by Pineapple Paint and Food provided by Pizza Zilla & Bloque45.

Where: 259 NW 27th Terr. Time: 10PM – 4AM. Tickets: Get em here.

The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary – It’s been 20 years since the Coen Bros. released The Big Lebowski, inspired by their friend Jeff Dowd whom they met while seeking distribution for their debut feature Blood Simple, and it’s every bit hilarious now as it was then. No doubt this partly because of its impeccable cast that includes Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John Turturro, and Sam Eliot. Put on your bathrobe and white tee, blast some Creedence, and celebrate the anniversary of a timeless comedy.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: 11:30PM – 2AM. Tickets: Get em here.

Sunday, March 4

2018 Gifford Lane Art Stroll – The Art Stroll features the work of some 70 artists, including many of the most important ones from Coconut Grove. Their art is displayed along the lane on fences, easels, clotheslines, and ladders—even in trees. Nathan Kurland, neighbor and one of the Stroll organizers for many years, says, “As far as I can tell, the Gifford Lane Art Stroll is Coconut Grove.”

Where: Gifford Lane. Time: 12PM – 5PM. Tickets: Free.

Shoreside the Sequel + Girls Night Out – Back again by popular demand, the Miami Radio Players are performing 3 more episodes of their live radio comedy serial SHORESIDE, THE SEQUEL, written by Michael O’Hagan and Pamela Salem, plus another Comic Short, GIRLS DAY OUT, written by Barbara Fox.

Where: Surfside Community Centre. Time: 5:30PM – 9:30PM. Tickets: $10.

305 Day Block Party – 3:05 Cafecito has become synonymous with South Florida. As founders of Miami’s official coffee break time at appropriately 3:05 p.m., they began celebrating March 5th as “305 Day” in 2013, which has become a quintessential Miami tradition. The event celebrates all things 305. It wouldn’t be the same without YOU and your 305 PRIDE; so come ready to represent, and bring your family and friends to the party!

Where:1501 E 10th Ave, Hialeah. Time: 3:05PM – 10PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Fleet Foxes at The Fillmore – Fleet Foxes is an American indie folk band formed in Seattle, Washington. Their majestic music has stolen the hearts of many all over the world and are finally making their way down to Miami for what will be an incredible performance.

Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach. Time: 8PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Monday, March 5

Namaste Miami: It’s 305 Day – Celebrate 305 Day with STAY FIT 305 at Graffiti Gardens, Midtowns hottest new culture venue, for an evening Yoga flow under the Miami night. Enjoy the scenic backdrop as lululemon ambassador Lizzy Chiappy, takes you through her specialized Yoga for Athletes flow.

Where: Stay Fit 305. Time: 7:30PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Wednesday, March 7

I’m Not Gonna Move to LA – In honor of International Women Day, March is about the fearless women in the proverbial director’s chair. Be it a narrative, doc or web series, the I’m Not Gonna Move To LA collective will celebrate the creativity and voices of women. Join them on March 7 and help them choose the best short film of the women directors category!

Where: O Cinema Wynwood. Time: 6:30PM – 9:30PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Thursday, March 8

INTRO by Alan Gutierrez – CCEMiami presents INTRO, a solo exhibition by Alan Gutierrez, with invited special guests Math Bass, Domingo Castillo, Charles Hollis Jones, Albert Moya, Amanda Ross-Ho, and Mette Tommerup. The exhibition features a selection of new paintings by Gutierrez created from photography negatives captured in 2004 while in attendance at a conservatory-style performing arts high school, as well as a sculptural work with a text-based component which functions loosely as the exhibition’s statement, written by the artist.

Where: CCE Miami. Time: 7PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free.

Rooftop Sessions ft. The French Horn Collective – The French Horn Collective is an energetic and progressive band that performs an eclectic variety of Gypsy Jazz, Swing, and original French music. Led by Parisian musician, multi-instrumentalist, composer, singer and songwriter Vincent Raffard, the diverse international group consists of five highly talented musicians from a myriad of musical backgrounds and countries.

Where: The Filling Station Lofts. Time: 7PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Friday, March 9

Ann Pellegrini: Excess & Enchantment – Although Ann Pellegrini’s work traverses disciplines, a constant theme is an abiding interest in exploring how feelings are lived, experienced, and communicated, and what potential risks and possibilities result. Another is the value of art and the aesthetic for repairing democratic social life.

Where: MDC-Wolfson Campus. Time: 7:30PM – 9PM. Tickets: Free.

Little Havana Art & Culture Walk – Visit La Pequeña Habana y see it as a native! Join T. Wheeler Castillo, a Miami-based artist, on a fascinating tour of the world’s largest and best known Cuban neighborhood outside of Cuba. Mingle with local artists as you stroll down vibrant Calle Ocho. Explore Cuban art from Modernismo to the Contemporary. Discover the significance of the Ceiba Tree, learn the art of cigar rolling at a local tabaqueria, and reflect upon the words of José Martí.

Where: Los Pinarenos Fruteria. Time: 6PM – 8PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Miami Film Festival – One of the world’s premiere international film festivals returns in our hometown. They kick off the festival with their opening night film: “Tully” starring Charlize Theron. In their third collaboration (after the Oscar-winning Juno and Young Adult), director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody take bold, uncharted risks by giving voice to our unspoken desires. Tully is an edgy comedy of recognition and a wistful ode to the youth we all once possessed – and get further away from every passing day.

Where: Olympia Theater. Time: 7PM – 10PM (for Tully), the festival runs from March 9th – 18th. Tickets: Get em here.

Saturday, March 10

Creative Journaling 101 – Join hand letterer and graphic designer Chelsea Foster as she teaches an introduction to hand lettering and creative journaling workshop. Get comfortable with several styles of lettering that can be broken down into simple tips and techniques. The workshop will leave you with the skills to complete the alphabet in block lettering and brush lettering, as well as organizational techniques for creative journaling!

Where: West Elm – Dadeland. Time: 12:30PM – 2:30PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Made in Miami – Celebrating music, arts and sports in the city we love. HOST & MC:

Luther Campbell and headliners like Roosevelt Collier’s Phunk Phactory, Spam Allstars, and OIGO. Activities include: Papi Domino Tournament, Live Music Performances, LEBO Curated Artist Exhibit Live appearance by Ron Magill, Greg Cote Picture Booth, and more.

Where: Blackbird Ordinary. Time: 6PM – Midnight. Tickets: Get em here.

Dance Theatre of Harlem – The first-ever black classical ballet company returns to South Florida after an almost twenty-year absence from our stages. Arthur Mitchell’s famed Dance Theatre of Harlem graces us once again with an eclectic and dynamic ballet repertoire.

Where: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. Time: 8PM (Sat.), 3PM (Sun.). Tickets: Get em here.

Teatro Ojo: Disorganizing Mimesis – The Mexico City-based group Teatro Ojo essays the possible dispositions and sequences of gestures, images, and machinations that sketch tensions within the texture of a “spectral contract” on which the figure of the Mexican nation-state is incessantly organized and disorganized—a contract plagued by “public secrets”: what we all know and yet we cannot utter.

Where: MDC-Wolfson Campus. Time: 7:30PM – 9:30PM. Tickets: Free.

TIGERMILK: Miami’s Brit Pop Party – JoSef Orion Pizarro & Friends present: T I G E R M I L K – Miami’s monthly Brit-Pop Dance Party. Come join them for their March Madness Edition. They have special guests JAIALAI performing live and tons of other great stuff.

Where: Las Rosas. Time: 11PM – 5AM. Tickets: Free.

Sunday, March 11

The Puppy Brunch in Downtown Doral – Thanks to Downtown Doral, the Puppy Brunch is going to be just as amazing as ever! Bring your furry friend for a Sunday of bubbles, doggy fun, activities, and all the treats they can dream of. For the humans, brunch will be just as grand. Enjoy Sunday specialties by some of the best local eateries like The Salty Donut, Threefold Cafe, and Pinch Kitchen and many more Miami favorites. Plus hand-crafted cocktails and mimosas by Mac’s Pubs. There will also be jam sessions by Miami’s Latin funk favorites Xperimento and an opening hip-shake by Cortadito.

Where: Downtown Doral Park. Time: 11AM – 3PM. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Flaming Classics: Velvet Goldmine 35mm – Celebrate the 20th anniversary of VELVET GOLDMINE with Flaming Classics and Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival. Todd Haynes’ ode to glam, glitter, and deafening music is a queer classic. The film follows reporter Arthur Stuart who begrudgingly accepts an assignment about Brian Slade, a Bowie-esque rock star. Haynes explores the myth of Slade through CITIZEN KANE inspired flashbacks as Arthur searches for the man behind the legend.

Where: Bill Cosford Cinema. Time: 8PM – 11PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Monday, March 12

Sky Wave Yoga 1111 – Come together with community and enjoy the beautiful panoramic view… Sky Wave Yoga merges meditation, movement and sound waves to build energy in the heart of Miami Beach with a sunset yoga flow and live crystal sound bath on the 7th floor deck at 1111 Lincoln Road. All ages and abilities welcome.

Where: 1111 Lincoln Road. Time: 6PM. Tickets: Suggested donation $10-$20.

Godard Mon Amour – Set in 1967, with Paris on the cusp of social upheaval, this new film from Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) captures Godard at a turning point, with his marriage to actress and collaborator Anna Karina over and a new muse, student activist Anne Wiazemsky, entering his life.

Where: Regal South Beach Cinema. Time: 7:45PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Tuesday, March 13

Movie Night with Your Dog – CANINE FILM FESTIVAL presents: “BEST FILM 2017” – FOSTER DOG by Writer / Director Lisa Alonso Vear, “PUP-LUCK” BLOCKBUSTER MOTION PICTURE: TBA, plus Sneak Peek at “CANINE FILM FESTIVAL 2018” – “LOVE UNLEASHED”. Bring your dogs and watch a flick together.

Where: Cinepolis Coconut Grove. Time: 6PM – 9PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Breakbot | Slap & Tickle – The iconic Breakbot takes over the controls along with irfane for a magical edition of Slap & Tickle at Floyd Miami!

Where: Floyd Miami. Time: 10PM – 3AM. Tickets: Get em here.

Wednesday, March 14

An Evening with Jason Mraz (Solo Acoustic) – Can you believe this is happening? And it’s coming to Miami? Watch the beautiful artist in question serenade the hall at The Arsht.

Where: The Adrienne Arsht Center. Time: 8PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Juvenile + Blake Jenner (Miami Film Festival) – Miami’s own Blake Jenner is the star, scenarist and co-producer of this absorbing drama about a disenfranchised young man’s struggle to balance the temptations of crime with his ambitions for a better future. Billy Forsetti (Jenner) came of age with a dearth of prospects and an abundance of angst. His friends introduce him to the fast thrills and easy money of carjacking, while a budding romance plants in Billy’s mind the possibility of a different life, one grounded in love, faith and legit work.

Where: O Cinema Miami Beach. Time: 8PM – 11PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Thursday, March 15

“Love, Simon” Film + Party – Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.

Where: O Cinema Wynwood. Time: 7PM. Tickets: Get em here.

VICE/HBO Night (Miami Film Festival) – Through five seasons at HBO, the Emmy-winning Vice Weekly has produced impactful short-form documentaries on key issues affecting our world – and discovering extraordinary people focused on sustainable solutions to seemingly impossible problems. Join showrunner Tim Clancy for three hand-picked episodes that showcase the power of the VICE style as only the big screen can. An in-depth discussion with Clancy on VICE’s methods, motives and more will follow the screening.

Where: Regal Cinema South Beach. Time: 7PM. Tickets: Get em here.

Little Dragon at Revolution Live – Little Dragon are a Swedish electronic music band from Gothenburg, formed in 1996. They’ve rocked massive stages all over the world and return to South Florida for what will be an awesome show.

Where: Revolution Live. Time: 8PM. Tickets: Get em here.