Sun salutations meet bikini bod in this new Pilates class

Sun salutations might not meet most people’s criteria for grueling exercise, but a class at the Pilates ProWorks Miami studio on Coral Gables’ Fitness Row could begin to change some minds.

The Pilates studio is offering a new class that transitions between intense yoga and toning exercises. The Tone & Flow class was just launched June 1, rounding out the three classes at Pilates ProWorks.

Continued below No top posts yet

And yes, it includes sun salutations, but that didn’t stop Stephanie Cortina who took a preview class on May 27 from breaking a sweat.

“It’s intense. I am sweating. It kicked my ass,” she said, shortly after completing the class.

The Tone & Flow class is a full-body workout that targets muscle groups before switching back to ever-intensifying yoga poses. One minute instructor Dani Ohayon led the class through a muffin top-blasting routine, the next they were doing downward dog.

It’s a form of Pilates without the machine. Cortina said there was a focus on abdominal muscles, plus everything else.

“It was perfect because it worked everything head to toe and my abs, which I love,” she said. “She incorporated a lot of different movements that I hadn’t felt in my body.”

The class is challenging, even for the instructor.

“With this class you don’t realize how much you have to use your body and how much the machine helps you out [in the other class]. In this class it’s just you and your body,” Ohayon said.

Pilates ProWorks owner Summer Christensen said Tone & Flow is a great addition to the studio’s other classes: a Pilates pro class and a hybrid boxing, mat Pilates and yoga class.

“I was a yoga instructor for Pilates so this is right up my alley,” she said. “It just keeps the body guessing.”

IF YOU GO

Where: 25 Merrick Way, Coral Gables

Cost: A summer deal offers 24 classes June through August for $450

More: pilatesproworks.com/miami; 305-631-2534