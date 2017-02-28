Come to this party for the remixed classical music, stay for the drinks

The New World Center hosted its Pulse event, combining visual displays with live music.

The New World Symphony’s Pulse nights are always exhilarating, transforming the ensemble’s soaring, multi-planed white space at the New World Center into a phantasmagoria of lights, video, and wild mix of orchestral and DJ music. Getting up close to a squad of wildly sawing violinists, or having French horn players pop up next to you on a balcony, definitely gives a new dimension to classical music – especially when you add cocktails to the mix.

This Friday’s edition of Pulse promises to push the night even further over the top. NWS has enlisted Miami’s own acclaimed Rosie Herrera Dance Theater to perform Herrera’s surreal and startling images, both live and on ceiling-spanning videos.

Behind the scenes at New World Symphony's Pulse with Rosie Herrera.

They’ll be joined by DJ Le Spam and the Spam Allstars, who’ll be playing music especially composed for them by Nu Deco Ensemble leader Sam Hyken, whose group has attracted an enthusiastic following for his edgy, inventive new classical and fusion music.

The Allstars will mix it up with the fantastic young musicians of NWS – who will also play a slew of traditional classical music for dance: the Russian Dance from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” the Hoe-Down from Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo,” and the Sacrificial Dance (virgins, beware!) from Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” and much more. Can’t wait to see what Herrera does with all that.

The evening promises to be a sensory immersion created by some of the most original and compelling artists in Miami.

Party kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday (and goes late) at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach. Tickets are $45 at nws.edu.