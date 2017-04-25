Posted on

PAMM in Overtown? Yes, and the neighborhood’s celebrating.

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

The Perez Art Museum Miami has partnered with communities throughout Miami-Dade County to make its collections more accessible.

With funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, PAMM’s  Inside|Out team has placed copies of artwork in Biscayne Park, Opa-Locka and Overtown and plans to do the same in Little Haiti, North Miami Beach and Surfside this summer.

On Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., PAMM Inside|Out is celebrating its Overtown installation with a gallery opening. Guests can enjoy music by Phaxas, plus food, art-related activities and contests.

Inside|Out has origins in Detroit, where the Detroit Institute of Arts brought to life the idea of reproducing museum art in neighboring communities. The program, which also exists in Philadelphia and Akron, Ohio, is returning for a second year to Miami after a being hosted in Hialeah, Homestead and West End.

The Knight Foundation has pledged $2 million to Inside|Out’s expansion across the United States.

If you go

When: Friday, April 28
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: 920 NW 2 Ave. Miami, FL 33136
Cost: Free

 

