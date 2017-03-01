Want to meet the Oscar-winning author of ‘Moonlight’ this Friday? Here’s your chance.

ctor/playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, photographed here at the lobby of the Standard Hotel in Miami Beach in October 2016, will introduce a screening of the Oscar-winning ‘Moonlight’ at 9 p.m. Friday at O Cinema Wynwood.

Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney participated in countless Q&A sessions last year during the theatrical run of “Moonlight,” the made-in-Miami drama inspired by his autobiographical play.

On Friday, he’ll be back to do it once more — this time as an Academy Award winner.

McCraney, who shared the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar with “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, will introduce the 9 p.m. Friday March 3 showing of the film at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St. Tickets are $11 and probably won’t last long, so don’t dawdle.

If you still haven’t seen “Moonlight,” which also won the Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor Oscars, distributor A24 is re-releasing the movie into 1,500 theaters this weekend, so you have no excuse now.