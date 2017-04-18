Posted on

All the classiest classical music in South Florida

Alhambra Orchestra presents New Worlds concert on April 30.
Josie Gulliksen

Over the next two weeks, classical music concerts are happening in churches, temples and arts venues and feature full-throttle orchestras and symphonic bands plus pianists and violin and piano duos. Check it out for yourself:

1. New World Symphony Side by Side concert on Wallcast only


Michael Tilson Thomas conducting the New World Symphony. Photo: New World Symphony.

Michael Tilson Thomas conducts with conductor Dean Whiteside joining him and guest Laura Liu on viola. The program includes works by Rossini, Walton, Debussy and Tchaikovsky. April 22, pre-concert chat at 7 p.m. and concert at 8 p.m., New World Center.

500 17 St., Miami Beach, FL 33139
2. Miami Int’l. Piano Festival

Pianist Misha Dacic performs a concert of compositions by Mompou, Mozart, Hummel, Guerrero, Albeniz, Villa-Lobos, Babajanian and Enesco. April 23, 5 p.m., Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

3385 NE 188 St., Aventura, FL 33180
3. Greater Miami Symphonic Band 11th Annual Chamber & Solo Concert

Features a woodwind quintet, clarinet ensemble, flute choir and saxophone ensemble. April 23, 4 p.m. Kendall United Methodist Church.

7600 SW 104th Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156
4. Music in Miami Series with The Yedra-Chruszcz Duo

Concert featuring Polish-born violinist Bogdan Chruszcz and pianist Velia Yedra. April 23, 6 p.m. Trinity Cathedral.

464 NE 16 St., Miami, FL 33132
5. Nu Deco Ensemble Vivaldi 4

The virtuosic and eclectic chamber chamber orchestra presents a re-imagining of Vivaldi’s masterwork The Four Seasons by NuDeco founder Sam Hyken featuring a collaborative performance with DanceTheatre. Also performing pieces by Stravinsky and Bach. April 28, 8 p.m. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Knight Concert Hall.

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
6. New World Symphony New Work Concert

Michael Tilson Thomas and Dean Whiteside conduct a program of music by Supko, Reeves, Bettison and Castilgioni. April 29, 7:30 p.m. New World Center.

500 17 St., Miami Beach, FL 33139
7. Alhambra Orchestra New Worlds

Conductor and Artistic Director Daniel Andai leads the orchestra in a program of compositions by Dvorak and Mendelssohn. April 30 2 p.m., Ransom-Everglades.

3575 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, FL 33133
8. Orchestra Miami Atonement

Elaine Rinaldi conducts Orchestra Miami on April 23.

Conducted by Elaine Rinaldi, the concert commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day with a cantata in three movements featuring Tenor Michael Hendrick and Soprano Elizabeth Caballero. April 23, 4 p.m. Temple Israel of Greater Miami.

137 NE 19 St., Miami, FL 33132
9. Miami Collegium Musicum: A German Requiem

Concert directed by Dr. Donald Oglesby of the masterpiece of choral music by Brahms. April 28, 7:30 p.m. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

3716 Garden Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
10. St. Hugh Steinway Concert Series

Artistic Director Roberto Berrocal performs on the piano accompanied by cellist Anna Litvinenko. April 28, 8 p.m. St. Hugh Catholic Church.

3460 Royal Rd., Miami, FL 33133
11. Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches An Afternoon with Vivaldi and Haydn

Artistic Director Ken Taylor conducts the 80-voice masterworks chorus and 20-piece orchestra, joined by guests soloists soprano Ashley Taylor, mezzo-soprano Desiree Maira, tenor Christopher Waite and baritone Dylan Evans. April 30, 4 p.m., DeSantis Family Chapel at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

300 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401
