All the classiest classical music in South Florida
Over the next two weeks, classical music concerts are happening in churches, temples and arts venues and feature full-throttle orchestras and symphonic bands plus pianists and violin and piano duos. Check it out for yourself:
1. New World Symphony Side by Side concert on Wallcast only
Michael Tilson Thomas conducts with conductor Dean Whiteside joining him and guest Laura Liu on viola. The program includes works by Rossini, Walton, Debussy and Tchaikovsky. April 22, pre-concert chat at 7 p.m. and concert at 8 p.m., New World Center.
2. Miami Int’l. Piano Festival
Pianist Misha Dacic performs a concert of compositions by Mompou, Mozart, Hummel, Guerrero, Albeniz, Villa-Lobos, Babajanian and Enesco. April 23, 5 p.m., Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.
3. Greater Miami Symphonic Band 11th Annual Chamber & Solo Concert
Features a woodwind quintet, clarinet ensemble, flute choir and saxophone ensemble. April 23, 4 p.m. Kendall United Methodist Church.
4. Music in Miami Series with The Yedra-Chruszcz Duo
Concert featuring Polish-born violinist Bogdan Chruszcz and pianist Velia Yedra. April 23, 6 p.m. Trinity Cathedral.
5. Nu Deco Ensemble Vivaldi 4
The virtuosic and eclectic chamber chamber orchestra presents a re-imagining of Vivaldi’s masterwork The Four Seasons by NuDeco founder Sam Hyken featuring a collaborative performance with DanceTheatre. Also performing pieces by Stravinsky and Bach. April 28, 8 p.m. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Knight Concert Hall.
6. New World Symphony New Work Concert
Michael Tilson Thomas and Dean Whiteside conduct a program of music by Supko, Reeves, Bettison and Castilgioni. April 29, 7:30 p.m. New World Center.
7. Alhambra Orchestra New Worlds
Conductor and Artistic Director Daniel Andai leads the orchestra in a program of compositions by Dvorak and Mendelssohn. April 30 2 p.m., Ransom-Everglades.
8. Orchestra Miami Atonement
Conducted by Elaine Rinaldi, the concert commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day with a cantata in three movements featuring Tenor Michael Hendrick and Soprano Elizabeth Caballero. April 23, 4 p.m. Temple Israel of Greater Miami.
9. Miami Collegium Musicum: A German Requiem
Concert directed by Dr. Donald Oglesby of the masterpiece of choral music by Brahms. April 28, 7:30 p.m. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
10. St. Hugh Steinway Concert Series
Artistic Director Roberto Berrocal performs on the piano accompanied by cellist Anna Litvinenko. April 28, 8 p.m. St. Hugh Catholic Church.
11. Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches An Afternoon with Vivaldi and Haydn
Artistic Director Ken Taylor conducts the 80-voice masterworks chorus and 20-piece orchestra, joined by guests soloists soprano Ashley Taylor, mezzo-soprano Desiree Maira, tenor Christopher Waite and baritone Dylan Evans. April 30, 4 p.m., DeSantis Family Chapel at Palm Beach Atlantic University.