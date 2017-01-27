One night only: Four movies to see in theaters in Miami this week Jan. 27-Feb. 2
Here are four films – three bonafide classics and a new one – that will be showing one-night only in Miami this week.
1. "Blue Velvet"
David Lynch’s perverse 1986 masterpiece, about a small town filled with shady people doing awful things, remains his signature work – the place from which “Twin Peaks” was born. Catch a rare 35mm film screening, courtesy of the Secret Celluloid Society, at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at O Cinema Beach, 500 71st St. Tickets are $10.
2. "Starship Troopers"
Paul Verhoeven’s gonzo sci-fi cult classic recounts a war between mankind and giant bugs that shoot out of a spaceship’s butt. No, seriously. Catch all the glorious, gratuitous R-rated violence and nudity at 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave. The screening is a presentation of the theater’s “After Hours” program. Tickets are $7.
3. "The Exterminating Angel"
Director Luis Buñuel’s 1962 masterpiece about a group of high-society types at a dinner party who discover they are unable to leave is one of the greatest surrealist comedies of all time. See it in all its black-and-white glory at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave. Tickets are $11.75.
4. "The Lost Arcade"
Director Kurt Vincent’s documentary tells the story of Chinatown Fair, the last video game arcade in New York City, and the people who flocked to it to plunk down their quarters. The movie, which is presented in conjunction with the Arcade Odyssey video game palace in Miami, screens at 9 p.m. Thursday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St. Tickets are $12.
