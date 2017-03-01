The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is not Ultra. That’s why you should go

This is not Ultra. And maybe that’s why the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is a hit.

Situated on 600 acres at Sunshine Grove, the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. There will be no city skyline in sight. Instead, festival-goers can mark the beginning of spring under the stars with yoga, camping and, of course, music.

The four-day festival returns for its second year on March 2, although the original event organizers, Steve Sybesma and Paul Peck of Bonaroo, abandoned the concept after its successful debut.

With days until it kicks off, these are expected to be OMF’s highlights:

1. The PoWow! concert The PoWow! is an improvisation jam session with keyboardist Michael McDonald, Gallant, producer GRiZ, Vulfpeck, Eric Krasno, Antwaun Stanley, the horn section of Snarky Puppy and some unnamed special guests. Last year Miguel led the concert. Take me there

2. Yogachobee on the campgrounds A post shared by Okeechobee Music&Arts Festival (@okeechobeefest) on Nov 15, 2016 at 2:22pm PST Sunset or sunrise sessions — both are available to help you find your synergy. Meditate, get a massage or learn how to be a conscious eater with the Earth Arts Academy. Take me there

3. The music More than 100 artists will perform over the festival’s four days. OMF boasts of being a multi-genre mash up. Find the line-up here. Take me there

4. Aquachobee on a lake A post shared by Okeechobee Music&Arts Festival (@okeechobeefest) on Dec 11, 2016 at 4:34pm PST So it’s not exactly South Beach, but you might find that the sands on the Aquachobee lake is exactly what you need. Enjoy a dip in the water and a sip from your drink. Or take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Take me there