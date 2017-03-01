Posted on

The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is not Ultra. That’s why you should go

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

This is not Ultra. And maybe that’s why the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is a hit.

Situated on 600 acres at Sunshine Grove, the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. There will be no city skyline in sight. Instead, festival-goers can mark the beginning of spring under the stars with yoga, camping and, of course, music. 

The four-day festival returns for its second year on March 2, although the original event organizers,  Steve Sybesma and Paul Peck of Bonaroo, abandoned the concept after its successful debut.

With days until it kicks off, these are expected to be OMF’s highlights:

1. The PoWow! concert

The PoWow! is an improvisation jam session with keyboardist Michael McDonald, Gallant, producer GRiZ, Vulfpeck, Eric Krasno, Antwaun Stanley, the horn section of Snarky Puppy and some unnamed special guests. Last year Miguel led the concert.

2. Yogachobee on the campgrounds

Sunset or sunrise sessions — both are available to help you find your synergy. Meditate, get a massage or learn how to be a conscious eater with the Earth Arts Academy.

3. The music

More than 100 artists will perform over the festival’s four days. OMF boasts of being a multi-genre mash up. Find the line-up here.

4. Aquachobee on a lake

So it’s not exactly South Beach, but you might find that the sands on the Aquachobee lake is exactly what you need. Enjoy a dip in the water and a sip from your drink. Or take a ride on the Ferris wheel.

5. Jungle 51

#tbt • Welcome To The Jungle 💎🌴⚡️

A post shared by Okeechobee Music&Arts Festival (@okeechobeefest) on

This is an all-night experience for lovers of electronic music. Jungle 51 is for the weirdos. From the OMF website: “Embrace your alien alter ego. Enter if you dare.”

If you go

When: March 2 – 5

Where: 12517 NE 91st Ave, Okeechobee FL 34972

Tickets: okeechobeefest.com/tickets

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists 11 New Things To Do On Your Next Key West Trip
8 Movies You Can’t Miss at the 2017 Miami Film Festival

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
March 5 is 305 Day. Here’s where to represent your city
Miami Guide
Top 6 places to have breakfast in Brickell
Come to this party for the remixed classical music, stay for the drinks
Here’s a list of things you should do this weekend – March 3 – 5
March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.
The 1920s are making a comeback in Miami — on a millionaire’s lawn
Laidback fun awaits you at these new Miami lounges
Tourists Which Miami hotels scored five-star ratings?
Veuve Clicquot Carnaval is your perfect excuse to day drink in Miami
Tourists Employees Only & Washington Park Hotel, a South Beach odd couple