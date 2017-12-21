Pitbull reigns over New Year’s Eve at Bayfront Park again this year.

Mr. 305 has reigned over festivities at Bayfront Park for several years now, and he’s back this year. No need to empty the wallet for the VIP section – the concert is free for all. Stick around until midnight for the fireworks and Big Orange drop at the InterContinental Miami, which is visible from the park. Vendors will be around selling food and beverages, and make sure to grab party favors to ring in the New Year right.