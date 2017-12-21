No one is too broke to party at these free New Year’s Eve events in Miami
New Year’s Eve 2018 is here! You’ll be poppin’ bottles all night (and nursing that hangover the next day). But at least you can make your New Year’s resolutions while having some free fun.
1. Bayfront Park
Mr. 305 has reigned over festivities at Bayfront Park for several years now, and he’s back this year. No need to empty the wallet for the VIP section – the concert is free for all. Stick around until midnight for the fireworks and Big Orange drop at the InterContinental Miami, which is visible from the park. Vendors will be around selling food and beverages, and make sure to grab party favors to ring in the New Year right.
When: 7 p.m. fireworks at midnight, show ends at 12:30 p.m.
Where: 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
2. Ball & Chain
Little Havana’s hottest spot is hosting a party to ring in the New Year and part of it is free. If you hang out in the main room you can dance (and drink of course) to the sounds of Pepe Montes and his Conjunto. When they’re done, DJ Danis La Clave takes over the decks until 4 a.m. Bring on the mojitos and champagne.
When: Pepe Montes and his Conjunto, 6-10 p.m.; DJ Danis La Clave 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Where: 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami
3. CityPlace Doral
Doral’s newest entertainment complex is hosting a free New Year’s Eve bash with a live concert by Latin artist Tairon Aguilera. He’ll perform his blend of Latin fusion hits. Party favors will be handed out for a countdown to 2018 on the jumbotron screen. All eyes will also be on the centerpiece of the CityPlace, the fountain and its colorful water displays.
When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: 8300 NW 36th St., Doral
http://www.cityplacedoral.com/events/nyepartycityplacedoral/
4. King Mango Strut
Anything goes at this parade, where anything that was news is lampooned in a float, contraption or by marchers. Expect to see plenty of political satire about all of 2017’s biggest news stories. Climate change? Trump’s Twitter rants? It will all be represented.
When: Dec. 31, 2 p.m.
Where: Commodore Plaza and Main Highway, Coconut Grove
5. Lummus Park
It’s never a bad day to head to Lummus Park, so get there early on the 31st and enjoy the beach. You want to make sure to grab a good spot to see fireworks at midnight. The place will fill up quickly. The sidewalk café hours will be extended, so you can walk across the street and grab a drink or some grub anywhere from Fifth to 14th Streets.
When: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Between Eighth and 10th streets on the sand
6. Wynwood Weird and Wonderful
Take a trip around the world, without leaving Wynwood and partake in the New Year’s traditions of different countries. Every hour, a new point on the globe will be showcased, including Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean. Toast the New Year with a complementary champagne toast and specialty cocktail based on Spain’s 12 grapes of luck tradition. Party favors, DJ sets and music by Nice Guy Irwin complete the evening.
When: 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, FL 33127
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wynwood-nye-2018-tickets-3961878786