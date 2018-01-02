Posted on

No money? No problem! Head to these free events in Miami this weekend.

December events
Tables were set out in the middle of the closed street so guests could enjoy an out side dining experience during Giralda Under the Stars in Coral Gables.
Josie GulliksenFor Miami.com

Went a little off budget during the holidays, did you? No worries, we’re here to help with a list of free events including gallery hopping and live entertainment under the stars in Coral Gables, free admission to various museums and live music.

1. Giralda Under the Stars

The first Giralda Under the Stars for 2018 is Jan. 5. (Facebook)

People can’t seem to get enough of the pedestrian-friendly Giralda Avenue, which has long been known for its great restaurants. Now you can enjoy them al fresco with patio seating under pretty string lights. Reservations are strongly recommended during this monthly event when there’s also live entertainment.

When: Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: 100 block of Giralda Avenue between Ponce de Leon Blvd. and Galiano St.

Cost: Free

http://www.shopcoralgables.com

2. Gables Gallery Night

ArtSpace Virginia Miller Galleries is one of the ones you can visit during Gables Gallery Night. (Facebook)

Make it a full Gables night and board the trolley either before or after Under the Stars for one of the city’s longest running events. Visit numerous galleries around Downtown Coral Gables to view artworks of all varieties. Latin American art dominates but contemporary art galleries have also been popping up the last few years.

When: Jan. 5 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: Throughout Downtown Coral Gables

Cost: Free

http://coralgables.com

3. Bank of America Museums on Us Program

pamm
Perez Art Museum Miami

Do more than just charge merchandise on your credit card. This weekend, you can use your Bank of America Card for one free admission to one of many museums. The list includes American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, Coral Gables Museum, HistoryMiami and Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Downtown, Miami Children’s Museum along MacArthur Causeway and North Miami’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

When: Jan. 6 and 7

Where: Museums listed

Cost: One free admission

https://about.bankofamerica.com

4. Churchill’s Pub

If you like your music loud, Friday’s Gone Rogue Music Festival is for you. The line-up includes heavy, industrial and goth metal bands Sevensins, Born Beneath, Of the Wasteland, Escape, Falseta and several others. Saturday’s show is called The Worm Matinee and features 35-minute sets by Modern Natives, Riot Agents, The Gazms, Enslave the Robots and Mindyou. They’ll have early bird drink specials of course.

When: Jan. 5 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Jan. 6 from 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: 5501 NE 2 Ave., Miami

Cost: Friday show is $5 for ages 21 and over, $10 for ages 18-20

https://www.facebook.com

https://www.facebook.com

5501 NE 2 Ave., Miami, FL 33137
Take me there
Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists If you can’t get to this ‘World’s Best’ restaurant, its chef is coming to Miami Beach
This spot above Lincoln Road will make you forget you’re in a parking garage
Publix subs are Florida’s only claim to culinary fame, Thrillist says. We disagree.
Miami Guide
Fun things to do and best attractions in Wynwood, Miami’s art district
Were you looking for Pitbull on New Year’s Eve? He was in Miami, staying warm
Tourists Miami resolutions for the New Year that will help you be less Miami