No money? No problem! Head to these free events in Miami this weekend.
Went a little off budget during the holidays, did you? No worries, we’re here to help with a list of free events including gallery hopping and live entertainment under the stars in Coral Gables, free admission to various museums and live music.
1. Giralda Under the Stars
People can’t seem to get enough of the pedestrian-friendly Giralda Avenue, which has long been known for its great restaurants. Now you can enjoy them al fresco with patio seating under pretty string lights. Reservations are strongly recommended during this monthly event when there’s also live entertainment.
When: Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
Where: 100 block of Giralda Avenue between Ponce de Leon Blvd. and Galiano St.
Cost: Free
2. Gables Gallery Night
Make it a full Gables night and board the trolley either before or after Under the Stars for one of the city’s longest running events. Visit numerous galleries around Downtown Coral Gables to view artworks of all varieties. Latin American art dominates but contemporary art galleries have also been popping up the last few years.
When: Jan. 5 from 6-10 p.m.
Where: Throughout Downtown Coral Gables
Cost: Free
3. Bank of America Museums on Us Program
Do more than just charge merchandise on your credit card. This weekend, you can use your Bank of America Card for one free admission to one of many museums. The list includes American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, Coral Gables Museum, HistoryMiami and Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Downtown, Miami Children’s Museum along MacArthur Causeway and North Miami’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
When: Jan. 6 and 7
Where: Museums listed
Cost: One free admission
4. Churchill’s Pub
If you like your music loud, Friday’s Gone Rogue Music Festival is for you. The line-up includes heavy, industrial and goth metal bands Sevensins, Born Beneath, Of the Wasteland, Escape, Falseta and several others. Saturday’s show is called The Worm Matinee and features 35-minute sets by Modern Natives, Riot Agents, The Gazms, Enslave the Robots and Mindyou. They’ll have early bird drink specials of course.
When: Jan. 5 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Jan. 6 from 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: 5501 NE 2 Ave., Miami
Cost: Friday show is $5 for ages 21 and over, $10 for ages 18-20