Posted on

You could kick off your summer with yoga at this Miami Beach concert hall

A concert hall at the New World Center will be transformed into a large yoga classroom in observance on International Yoga Day on Wednesday, June 21.
By Chloe Herring For Miami.com

Summer is almost officially here.

The sweltering season begins Wednesday, June 21.

But you can escape the heat in an immersive experience probably unlike anything you’ve done at the New World Center. The concert hall and home of the New World Symphony is noted for attracting the world’s best classical musicians. But on Wednesday, it will trade in the string instruments and percussion for dozens of yogis.

An hour-long class yoga will be led by instructors Derek Waddy, Julianne Aerhee and Paula Walker in observance of International Yoga Day.

The “Let’s Get It (Yoga) On” session will include a light show and sounds using the New World Center’s cutting edge technology. The event is being hosted in partnership with yoga company GreenMonkey.

IF YOU GO

When: Wednesday, June 21
Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: New World Center, 500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Tickets: $20 at http://bit.ly/2tGwUZA

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Jazid owner Daniel Wohstein is selling his club: ‘The City of Miami Beach has killed the nightlife of South Beach’
Zip lines, a lagoon and a lazy river: the new Jungle Island is going to have all of that stuff.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
LCD Soundsystem is playing in Miami in October
Miami Guide
Shaggy: ‘These Miami spots are boombastic’
Hey, President Trump, here’s a list of places to go during your Miami visit
Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for
He got major pushback. But the host of People Matter Fest has a message for Liberty City: You matter
Tourists Having happy hour at this Wynwood restaurant could mean money for charity
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
These Miami chefs are celebrating Father’s Day in the kitchen with their kids
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?
A Miami Father’s Day guide to activities for Dad