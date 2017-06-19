You could kick off your summer with yoga at this Miami Beach concert hall

A concert hall at the New World Center will be transformed into a large yoga classroom in observance on International Yoga Day on Wednesday, June 21.

Summer is almost officially here.

The sweltering season begins Wednesday, June 21.

Continued below No top posts yet

But you can escape the heat in an immersive experience probably unlike anything you’ve done at the New World Center. The concert hall and home of the New World Symphony is noted for attracting the world’s best classical musicians. But on Wednesday, it will trade in the string instruments and percussion for dozens of yogis.

An hour-long class yoga will be led by instructors Derek Waddy, Julianne Aerhee and Paula Walker in observance of International Yoga Day.

The “Let’s Get It (Yoga) On” session will include a light show and sounds using the New World Center’s cutting edge technology. The event is being hosted in partnership with yoga company GreenMonkey.

IF YOU GO

When: Wednesday, June 21

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: New World Center, 500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Tickets: $20 at http://bit.ly/2tGwUZA