You could kick off your summer with yoga at this Miami Beach concert hall
Summer is almost officially here.
The sweltering season begins Wednesday, June 21.
But you can escape the heat in an immersive experience probably unlike anything you’ve done at the New World Center. The concert hall and home of the New World Symphony is noted for attracting the world’s best classical musicians. But on Wednesday, it will trade in the string instruments and percussion for dozens of yogis.
An hour-long class yoga will be led by instructors Derek Waddy, Julianne Aerhee and Paula Walker in observance of International Yoga Day.
The “Let’s Get It (Yoga) On” session will include a light show and sounds using the New World Center’s cutting edge technology. The event is being hosted in partnership with yoga company GreenMonkey.
IF YOU GO
When: Wednesday, June 21
Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: New World Center, 500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Tickets: $20 at http://bit.ly/2tGwUZA