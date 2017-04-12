That NEW NEW at Shops at Merrick Park

Anchored by Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, Shops at Merrick Park is the go-to mall for locals and visitors alike. In fact, the open-air shopping and dining destination just opened a few new stores — one being a notable first-in-market addition.

First up? The first-ever (like, whoa) retail boutique by ViX PAULA HERMANNY. Scoop up the beloved label’s ‘kinis, one-pieces, cover-ups and beach accessories just in time for your next jaunt to la playa.

Just for the kids and mamas, families will love the recent addition of Hanna Andersson. Best known for their colorful kid’s clothing, pajamas and bedding, the Swedish label also carries women’s clothes so mama bears can now be all matchy-matchy with their brood. #InstagramStar

Shops at Merrick Park will also welcome the third Miami-based Eberjey boutique. The label features a collection of yummy-to-the-touch lingerie, PJs, swimwear and coverups.

Come Fall 2017, Allen Edmonds is slated to open. The store will be brimming with custom-made, premium leather men’s dress shoes, belts, briefcases, bags and versatile clothing. **Dudes, step up your fashion game here**

“Shops at Merrick Park is excited to welcome these stand-out additions to our celebrated mix of retailers,” Senior General Manager at Shops at Merrick Park Michael Cook says. “These new stores will expand our merchandise selection and appeal to our loyal shopper base who appreciate luxury and in-style fashion, jewelry, home decor and beauty offerings,” he adds.

These novel additions join neighboring stores including, Burberry, CH Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg and Lilly Pulitzer.

On the food front (because shopping makes us hungry — duh), Sea Grill will open during the Fall of 2017. The fine-dining addition will whip up refined, fish-centric menu of authentic Greek dishes in an upscale (Read: chi chi) environment. Opa!

Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Avenue, Coral Gables; shopsatmerrickpark.com